You are here

Home > Transport

Emirates applies to competition watchdog to stop flying Singapore-Brisbane route

Fri, Sep 13, 2019 - 5:09 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

emirates.jpg
If Emirates were to withdraw its service, there would be an approximately 16 per cent drop in the total number of seats available on the route, said Singapore's competition watchdog.
PHOTO: REUTERS

EMIRATES has applied to the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) to withdraw entirely from its Singapore-Brisbane route, citing declining revenues and rising costs that have resulted in "substantial losses" on the route.

In response, the competition watchdog is now inviting public feedback on Emirates' application to vary an undertaking it made following its alliance with Qantas Airways.

To address competition concerns over the Qantas and Emirates alliance, the two airlines in 2013 voluntarily undertook to maintain and under certain circumstances, increase seat capacity on the flights they operated on two overlapping routes, Singapore-Brisbane and Singapore-Melbourne.

Emirates committed to 4,956 seats per week for both inbound and outbound flights for the Singapore-Brisbane route, with Qantas committing to 3,290 seats.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Three airlines currently fly the Singapore-Brisbane route, with Emirates and Qantas each operating one daily flight, and Singapore Airlines operating four daily flights. This adds up to 42 flights in each direction per week, said CCCS.

If Emirates were to withdraw its service, there would be an approximately 16 per cent drop in the total number of seats available on the route, said CCCS.

Qantas will continue to be subject to the capacity commitments and will continue supplying at least 3,290 weekly seats irrespective of the outcome of Emirates’ application, it added.

The consultation covers what impact the proposed withdrawal by Emirates might have on ticket prices and seat availability for direct flights between Singapore and Australia, including those transiting in Brisbane; as well as the prices and capacity of air freight services between Singapore and Australia.

CCCS is also interested to find out whether another airline might consider entering the route, and any other effects, positive or negative, arising from the proposed withdrawal.

Following the public consultation, CCCS will determine whether to accept or reject Emirates' application, it said.

The public consultation will be conducted from Sept 13 onwards, with the closing date for submission set at 3pm on Sept 24. Interested parties may submit their feedback to CCCS_Feedback@cccs.gov.sg.

Transport

Aston Martin said to weigh new bonds as cash pressures mount

Vietravel Airlines plans 2020 launch in fast-growing market

China’s Uber-for-trucks breaks even, en route to IPO

Paris commuters hit by transport strike over pension overhaul

Goldbell launches accelerator programme for mobility startups

US probes Nissan’s top model on sudden unintended braking

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_130919_2.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

BP_honestbee_130919_3.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

honestbee chairman Brian Koo looms large in startup's revamp bid

BP_banks_130919_4.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Overseas exposure to be key driver of bad loans for Singapore banks

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190913_JLUBS13_3891635.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

UBS to review businesses as recession test looms for industry

Vertex.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Temasek's Vertex adds new US$290m fund to back growth-stage tech firms

BP_Circles_130919_44.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Circles.Life extends reach to Australia through tie-up with Singtel's Optus

Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL takeover offer for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels turns unconditional

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly