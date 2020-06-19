Emirates resumes Singapore flight services, expands destination network

Emirates has resumed flights for passengers from Singapore following the United Arab Emirates federal government's announcement on lifting restrictions for transit passenger services.

EMIRATES has resumed flights for passengers from Singapore following the United Arab Emirates federal government's announcement on lifting restrictions for transit passenger services.

Passenger services between Dubai and Singapore resumed on Wednesday. This sector is being offered three times per week in June on Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Customers in Singapore will also be able to book flights on EK353 to Dubai scheduled on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and onwards to destinations that the airline currently flies to.

Meanwhile, the Dubai-based airline has added 10 additional cities to its scheduled flights, namely Colombo, Sialkot, Istanbul, Auckland, Beirut, Brussels, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Barcelona, and Washington DC.

Travellers from Singapore will now be able to connect to any destination on Emirates' network of 40 destinations in the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Americas.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

In July, Emirates will add flights to Singapore, London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich, Madrid, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Toronto, Kuala Lumpur, and Hong Kong.