You are here

Home > Transport

Emirates resumes Singapore flight services, expands destination network

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 12:05 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

nz_Emirates_190677.jpg
Emirates has resumed flights for passengers from Singapore following the United Arab Emirates federal government's announcement on lifting restrictions for transit passenger services.
PHOTO: REUTERS

EMIRATES has resumed flights for passengers from Singapore following the United Arab Emirates federal government's announcement on lifting restrictions for transit passenger services.

Passenger services between Dubai and Singapore resumed on Wednesday. This sector is being offered three times per week in June on Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Customers in Singapore will also be able to book flights on EK353 to Dubai scheduled on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and onwards to destinations that the airline currently flies to.

Meanwhile, the Dubai-based airline has added 10 additional cities to its scheduled flights, namely Colombo, Sialkot, Istanbul, Auckland, Beirut, Brussels, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Barcelona, and Washington DC.

Travellers from Singapore will now be able to connect to any destination on Emirates' network of 40 destinations in the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Americas.

SEE ALSO

Japan lifts coronavirus travel curbs to help economy bounce back

In July, Emirates will add flights to Singapore, London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich, Madrid, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Toronto, Kuala Lumpur, and Hong Kong.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

ComfortDelGro, partners to bid for France metro projects

Bombardier CEO says has held advanced talks with Alstom over remedies for rail deal

COE bidding to resume in uncertain market

UOB Kay Hian downgrades SIA to 'sell'

Singapore-registered ships to get priority for crew change; pleasure craft curbs to be eased

France warns Air France-KLM against forced job cuts after state bailout

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 11:45 AM
Consumer

Japan shoppers queue, crash website for Uniqlo's washable masks

[TOKYO] Japanese shoppers queued at Uniqlo stores and crashed its website on Friday as the clothing chain began...

Jun 19, 2020 11:40 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian dollar finds support from super-strong sales data

[SYDNEY] The Australian dollar was heading for a steady end to a choppy week on Friday as surprisingly strong...

Jun 19, 2020 11:38 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets mixed as traders weigh conflicting issues

[HONG KONG] Asian equities were mixed on Friday after fluctuating through the week as traders try to pick a way...

Jun 19, 2020 11:13 AM
Companies & Markets

High Court hearing for Hyflux lenders to take place on July 27

THE Singapore High Court has scheduled a hearing on July 27 for Hyflux following a pre-trial conference, according...

Jun 19, 2020 11:10 AM
Government & Economy

Hackers planning phishing attack with fake MOM e-mails: cybersecurity firm

HACKERS could target Singapore businesses on Sunday with a spoofed Ministry of Manpower (MOM) email promising...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.