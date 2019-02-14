Emirates signs US$21.4b Airbus deal, cuts A380 order

[DUBAI] Emirates signed an agreement with Airbus worth US$21.4 billion at list prices, including dozens of A330-900 and A350-900 aircraft, but cut its order for the iconic A380 superjumbo jet.

"The latest generation Airbus A330neo and A350 aircraft, will be delivered to Emirates starting from 2021 and 2024 respectively," the Dubai-based carrier said in a statement on Thursday.

The biggest customer for the Airbus SE's A380 double-decker reduced its order for the planes from 162 jets to 123 jets, Airbus said in a statement earlier on Thursday. The move spells the end for the superjumbo after a dozen years in service.

The last delivery of the A380 is scheduled for 2021, Airbus said.

BLOOMBERG