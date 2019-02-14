You are here

Home > Transport

Emirates signs US$21.4b Airbus deal, cuts A380 order

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 1:47 PM

[DUBAI] Emirates signed an agreement with Airbus worth US$21.4 billion at list prices, including dozens of A330-900 and A350-900 aircraft, but cut its order for the iconic A380 superjumbo jet.

"The latest generation Airbus A330neo and A350 aircraft, will be delivered to Emirates starting from 2021 and 2024 respectively," the Dubai-based carrier said in a statement on Thursday.

The biggest customer for the Airbus SE's A380 double-decker reduced its order for the planes from 162 jets to 123 jets, Airbus said in a statement earlier on Thursday. The move spells the end for the superjumbo after a dozen years in service.

The last delivery of the A380 is scheduled for 2021, Airbus said.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Airbus to scrap production of A380 superjumbo

Tesla rolls out 'sentry mode' safety feature

Renault scraps some 11m euros of payouts to jailed Ghosn

Gojek appoints consultant Lien Choong Luen as Singapore general manager

Sats Q3 profit up 3.5% on growth in food solutions, gateway services

ComfortDelGro ekes out 0.6% rise in profit despite poorer taxi, automotive engineering performances

Editor's Choice

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

file6zc5drg8eufud6cjlv.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
3 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
4 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
5 Singapore banks likely to post record earnings for full year 2018

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB expects Singapore to attract S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investment in 2019

AK_singtel_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m

AK_cmfd_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: RHB upgrades ComfortDelGro to 'buy'; CGS-CIMB, DBS maintain

Lien Choong Luen, GOJEK Singapore GM (1).JPG
Feb 14, 2019
Garage

Gojek appoints consultant Lien Choong Luen as Singapore general manager

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening