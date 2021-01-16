You are here

Home > Transport

Emirates stops flights to major Australian cities

Sat, Jan 16, 2021 - 12:53 PM

nz_emirates_160169.jpg
Emirates has suspended flights to Australia's three largest cities as the country further restricts international arrivals over fears of new virus strains.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Emirates has suspended flights to Australia's three largest cities as the country further restricts international arrivals over fears of new virus strains.

The Dubai-based carrier was one of the last to maintain routes into and out of the country's east coast throughout most of the pandemic, but on Friday evening told travellers a handful of planned flights next week would be the last.

"Due to operational reasons, Emirates flights to/from Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne will be suspended until further notice," Emirates said on its website.

The airline will still run two flights a week to Perth, but the cuts are another barrier for tens of thousands of stranded Australians still attempting to return home.

Australia's borders have effectively been closed since March to curb the spread of the virus, with the government even limiting the number of citizens allowed to return.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Last week travel restrictions were further tightened, with arrival numbers slashed and all travellers into the country requiring a negative Covid-19 test before flying.

In making the changes, Prime Minister Scott Morrison cited a growing number of people in quarantine testing positive for new strains of Covid-19.

Fears that a variant of the virus from Britain, believed to be more contagious, had leaked into Brisbane from hotel quarantine triggered a snap lockdown in the city last week.

"There are many unknowns and uncertainties in relation to the new strain, and so that's why this precautionary approach, we believe, is very sensible," Mr Morrison said.

Australia continues to deal relatively well with the virus, having recorded about 28,600 cases and 909 deaths linked to Covid-19 in a population of 25 million.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

PIA plane 'held back' by Malaysian authorities over UK court case

Hyundai Motor Group to build first overseas fuel cell system plant in China

Toyota to pay US$180m to settle US emissions violations: government

Singapore Airlines raises US$500m in oversubscribed US-dollar debt debut

AirAsia X shows court creditors' support for restructuring plan

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 16, 2021 01:47 PM
Technology

WhatsApp to delay launch of update business features after privacy backlash

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook's WhatsApp is delaying an update aimed at increasing business transactions on the platform...

Jan 16, 2021 01:15 PM
Transport

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

[MILAN] Fiat Chrysler and PSA will seal their long-awaited merger on Saturday to create Stellantis, the world's...

Jan 16, 2021 12:27 PM
Government & Economy

Trump to leave town early Wednesday before Biden inauguration

[WASHINGTON] By the time Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US president Wednesday, his scandal-tainted predecessor...

Jan 16, 2021 12:11 PM
Government & Economy

Five Hong Kong democracy protesters seek asylum in the US

[HONG KONG] Five Hong Kong democracy protesters who reportedly fled to Taiwan have arrived in the United States...

Jan 16, 2021 11:27 AM
Government & Economy

Global Covid-19 death toll passes two million

[PARIS] The global death toll from Covid-19 passed two million on Friday, with the World Health Organization (WHO)...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brazil airlifts emergency oxygen into pandemic-struck state, vaccine drive lags

India begins mega-rollout of Covid-19 vaccine

Canada's Couche-Tard drops 16.2b euros Carrefour takeover plan: sources

Retired doctors and more syringes: Biden lays out plan to get America vaccinated

Oil drops over 2% on China lockdowns, US stimulus concerns

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for