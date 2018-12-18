You are here

Home > Transport

Ethiopian Airlines reopens Moscow route after 27 years

Tue, Dec 18, 2018 - 6:43 AM

BP_Ethiopian Airlines_181218_11.jpg
Ethiopian Airlines on Monday resumed flights to Moscow after a gap of 27 years stretching back to the demise of the Soviet Union, which saw relations with Moscow dive.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ADDIS ABABA] Ethiopian Airlines on Monday resumed flights to Moscow after a gap of 27 years stretching back to the demise of the Soviet Union, which saw relations with Moscow dive.

"Moscow is a vital addition to our European service, a very important region. It's going to take our total number of weekly flights to European destinations to reach 54 passenger flights a week," said the carrier's executive director Tewolde Gebremariam as the first flight took off from Addis Ababa.

Russian ambassador to Ethiopia Vsevolod I. Tkachenko welcomed the move.

"I'm happy Ethiopian Airlines made a bold decision to re-start such flights because it will not only provide passenger flow, but also connect Russians with Ethiopian Airlines air services' global network" he told AFP.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The carrier will fly three times a week to the Russian capital.

Ethiopian Airlines which is 100 per cent state-owned, is Africa's largest carrier.

Addis Ababa airport has recently undergone a large-scale revamp as a major continental aviation hub in a country run until 1991 by a communist military junta - a regime which received substantial Soviet support in the 1970s and 80s.

Earlier this year saw a wing of a new US$345 million passenger terminal at the airport, which is one of Africa's busiest.

After the fall of the Soviet Union, ties between the two nations slid. But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Ethiopia last March and cooperation in several sectors, nuclear power included, have been discussed.

AFP

Transport

EU agrees to cut emissions from new cars by 37% by 2030

NE Line to have major renewal project next year

Lion Air, Boeing headed for US$22b feud over recent crash

Nissan meets to replace Ghosn amid rising tensions with Renault

Hyundai, Kia sued by US owners claiming engine defect caused fires

Time is ripe for Didi to seize the wheel of a Chinese carmaker

Editor's Choice

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

BP_SGtrade_181218_2.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore November exports' slide sounds caution on trade

BP_SGprivate_181218_3.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

Most Read

1 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
2 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
3 SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019
4 Apple will update iPhones in China to avoid a ban on sales
5 Singapore economy: 7 factors to watch in 2019

Must Read

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

BP_SGtrade_181218_2.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore November exports' slide sounds caution on trade

BP_SGprivate_181218_3.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

BT_20181218_TRANSWAP_3646300.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Garage

TranSwap takes aim at remittance business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening