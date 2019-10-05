EU opens probe into Boeing tie-ups with Brazil's Embraer

The European Union said Friday it has opened an "in-depth investigation" into plans by US aviation giant Boeing to form joint ventures with the world's No 3 plane manufacturer, Brazil's Embraer, citing competition concerns.

[BRUSSELS] The European Union said Friday it has opened an "in-depth investigation" into plans by US aviation giant Boeing to form joint ventures with the world's No 3 plane manufacturer, Brazil's Embraer, citing competition concerns.

The European Commission is "concerned that the proposed transaction may remove Embraer as the third largest global competitor in the already highly concentrated commercial aircraft industry", its antitrust authority said in a statement.

AFP