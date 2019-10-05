You are here

Home > Transport

EU opens probe into Boeing tie-ups with Brazil's Embraer

Sat, Oct 05, 2019 - 9:21 AM

nz_boeing_051021.jpg
The European Union said Friday it has opened an "in-depth investigation" into plans by US aviation giant Boeing to form joint ventures with the world's No 3 plane manufacturer, Brazil's Embraer, citing competition concerns.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] The European Union said Friday it has opened an "in-depth investigation" into plans by US aviation giant Boeing to form joint ventures with the world's No 3 plane manufacturer, Brazil's Embraer, citing competition concerns.

The European Commission is "concerned that the proposed transaction may remove Embraer as the third largest global competitor in the already highly concentrated commercial aircraft industry", its antitrust authority said in a statement.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

A British company is building a hub for flying taxis in Singapore

US airlines grapple with 'unfair tax' that adds to aircraft supply disruption

UK car sales lag major European markets ahead of Brexit

Urgent safety alert issued for 'critical' Takata airbags in cars

Two international consortiums bid to build Bogota's US$3.9b metro

Ex-Singapore banker takes on Grab in Manila with motorcycle-taxi app

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly