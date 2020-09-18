You are here

EU travel industry steps up quarantine pushback

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 1:00 PM

Leaders of Europe's coronavirus-stricken travel and tourism industries have appealed to the EU's chief executive to press governments to end quarantine requirements and instead embrace coordinated restrictions and testing.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] Leaders of Europe's coronavirus-stricken travel and tourism industries have appealed to the EU's chief executive to press governments to end quarantine requirements and instead embrace coordinated restrictions and testing.

"This chaotic situation requires your immediate...

