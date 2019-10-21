Eurokars named Singapore distributor for British car brand MG

The new MG distributorship will offer vehicle models like the MG HS, MG ZS and electric models EZS and MG5 EV.

EUROKARS Group has been appointed the official distributor in Singapore of British car brand MG by China’s largest carmaker.

Eurokars, through a newly formed unit Eurokars EV Pte Ltd, struck a distributor agreement with SAIC Motor Corporation, the owner of MG.

In the long term, Eurokars EV will focus on retailing electronic vehicles (EVs) for the group, it said on Monday.

Eurokars had previously represented MG in 1999 in Singapore and Brunei. BMW Group later sold the brand to Phoenix Consortium in 2000, which went into liquidation in 2005. SAIC Motor acquired and re-launched the brand in 2007.

For a start, the new MG distributorship will offer vehicle models like the MG HS, MG ZS, and electric models EZS and MG5 EV. It will then progressively introduce other new models in Singapore.

Eurokars Group executive chairman Karsono Kwee said the partnership would help the group build a "strong foothold" in the fast-growing EV market in Singapore, while also future-proofing and diversifying the group’s product offerings.

"We believe that the brand will be a viable motoring choice of the future among individuals who are environmentally conscious about their carbon footprint and unbound by conventions," he added.

MG joins Eurokars’ stable of luxury and premium car brands such as Porsche, Rolls-Royce, MINI, Mazda and McLaren.

Lin Yong, SAIC Motor director of overseas market department added: "We believe this partnership will strengthen the popularity of the MG brand, and look forward to significantly growing the brand's presence in Singapore together with Eurokars Group."