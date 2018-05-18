You are here

Home > Transport

Europe car sales speed up in April

Passenger car market puts pedal to the metal with a return to growth, rising 9.6%
Fri, May 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Paris

CAR SALES in the top European markets rose sharply in April, statistics showed on Thursday, confounding fears that a slowdown in the eurozone's recovery might put the brakes on the continent's vehicle industry.

"In April 2018, the EU passenger car market showed a strong return to growth (+9.6 per cent) after demand declined in March," the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said in a statement.

The Spanish car market grew the fastest - by 12.3 per cent - followed by the UK at 10.4 per cent, France at 9 per cent, Germany at 8 per cent and Italy at 6.5 per cent, data published by the association showed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In total, over 1.3 million new cars hit Europe's roads in April, it added. German mammoth Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, saw its sales surge 13.8 per cent despite the dieselgate emissions scandal.

The group's Audi brand recorded a slight decrease in sales, though the Volkswagen brand jumped 19.6 per cent. Seat - which is especially popular in Spain - saw an increase of 25.8 per cent while luxury brand Porsche surged 12.8 per cent.

French auto giant PSA, the continent's second-biggest car manufacturer, recorded a 70 per cent gain thanks to the merger of Opel Vauxhall with Peugeot and Citroen, while Renault sales rose 9.7 per cent.

From January to April, the European car market grew 2.7 per cent, with only Britain recording a drop of -8.8 per cent for the first few months of the year, in a sign that Brexit fears are denting consumer confidence in the UK.

"Overall, 5,478,442 new passenger cars were registered in the EU during the first four months of the year," the association said. In 2017, the number of new cars sold in Europe had topped the 15-million mark for the first time since the 2007-8 global financial meltdown. AFP

Editor's Choice

May 18, 2018
Real Estate

Chancery Court brings YTD tally to S$8.8b, topping 2017 figure

BT_20180518_NRSIA_3441291.jpg
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's S$181.8m Q4 net profit surpasses expectations

May 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Six slapped with prohibition orders for 'mis-selling'

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers
3 Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site
4 SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results
5 Singtel Q4 profit shrinks 19% to S$781m on forex effects, lower associates' contributions
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

May 18, 2018
Real Estate

Chancery Court brings YTD tally to S$8.8b, topping 2017 figure

BT_20180518_NRSIA_3441291.jpg
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's S$181.8m Q4 net profit surpasses expectations

May 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Six slapped with prohibition orders for 'mis-selling'

May 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Pharma gives Singapore NODX a shot in the arm, but it'll wear off, say economists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening