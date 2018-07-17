You are here

EU's Juncker to visit Trump to talk trade on July 25

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 11:28 PM

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will visit US President Donald Trump in Washington on July 25 to discuss strained trade ties between the two.
"President Juncker and President Trump will focus on improving transatlantic trade and forging a stronger economic partnership," the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday that announced the date.

"President Juncker and President Trump will focus on improving transatlantic trade and forging a stronger economic partnership," the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday that announced the date.

Trade tensions rose after the United States imposed import tariffs on EU steel and aluminium at the start of June and have increased with Mr Trump's threat that those tariffs could extend to EU cars.

