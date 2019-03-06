You are here

Home > Transport

Ex-Nissan chair Ghosn leaves jail, says to fight Japan's 'meritless' charges

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 3:56 PM

AK_cg2_0603.jpg
Ousted Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn was released from jail on Wednesday after posting US$9 million in bail, giving the executive fresh impetus to craft his defence against financial misconduct charges in Japan.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Ousted Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn was released from jail on Wednesday after posting US$9 million in bail, giving the executive fresh impetus to craft his defence against financial misconduct charges in Japan.

The former titan of the global car industry was released from the Tokyo Detention House, where he has been confined to a small, unheated room since he was arrested on Nov 19 on charges Ghosn has described as "meritless".

The Tokyo District Court said Ghosn has paid the one billion yen (S$12.1 million) bail, among the highest in Japan, after it rejected a last-ditch appeal by prosecutors to keep him in jail.

Earlier on Wednesday, a car from the Embassy of France, where Ghosn holds nationality, arrived at the detention centre as media helicopters swirled overhead. Hundreds of reporters, photographers and TV crews were gathered outside the facility, many of whom had camped overnight to secure positions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ghosn, also the former chairman of Renault and Mitsubishi Motors, was granted bail after he gave assurances that he would remain in Tokyo, surrender his passport to his lawyer and submit to extensive surveillance.

He has agreed to set up cameras at the entrances and exits to his residence, and is prohibited from using the Internet or sending and receiving text messages. Ghosn is also banned from communicating with parties involved in his case, and permitted computer access only at his lawyer's office.

He faces charges of aggravated breach of trust and under-reporting his compensation by about US$82 million at Nissan for nearly a decade. If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in jail, prosecutors have said.

"I am innocent and totally committed to vigorously defending myself in a fair trial against these meritless and unsubstantiated accusations," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

The release would allow Ghosn - the architect of Nissan's carmaking partnership with Renault and Mitsubishi - to meet his new legal team frequently and build a defence ahead of trial.

Last month Ghosn hired lawyer Junichiro Hironaka, nicknamed "the Razor" for his success at winning acquittals in several high-profile cases, to replace Motonari Otsuru, who once ran the prosecutor's office investigating him.

Mr Hironaka's appointment suggests a shift to a more aggressive defence strategy. He has already said that the charges against Ghosn should have been dealt as an internal company matter and that Japan was out of step with international norms by keeping his client in jail.

The case has cast a harsh light on Japan's criminal justice system, which allows suspects to be detained for long periods and prohibits defence lawyers from being present during interrogations that can last eight hours a day.

While the bail is a significant step, Ghosn still faces a criminal justice system with a conviction rate of 99.9 per cent.

Credited with reviving Nissan in the early 2000s, Ghosn was one of the car industry's most powerful figures as head of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance, whose combined sales rank it as one of the world's biggest carmakers.

At the time of his arrest, he had been seeking a full merger of the companies, an idea opposed by many Nissan executives.

However, his arrest has since muddied the outlook for the alliance, which is based on a web of cross-shareholding and operational integration.

REUTERS

Transport

China's Hainan province to end fossil fuel car sales in 2030

Moon shot: Toyota, Japan space agency plan lunar mission

Grab considers raising more funds after US$4.5b financing round

Virgin Atlantic won’t make female flight attendants wear makeup or skirts anymore

Elon Musk should be enabled to step back from Tesla, investor says

Airlines lack clear flight path to lower carbon emissions: researchers

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

No contents

Must Read

grab edited.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Garage

Grab secures US$1.46b investment from SoftBank Vision Fund; eyes growth in Indonesia

Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Worker outcomes tied to grant funding need not be wage increases: Koh Poh Koon

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit secures S$155m loan facility; files proofs of claim against Hyflux

Mar 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks can’t afford to ignore the US$23 trillion market for doing good

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening