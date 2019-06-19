You are here

Home > Transport

FAA says Boeing to revise its analysis of 737 Max software fix

Wed, Jun 19, 2019 - 10:55 PM

[WELLINGTON] The US Federal Aviation Administration says Boeing will likely have to revise its analysis of the fixes proposed for the grounded 737 Max before the jet can be returned to service.

Boeing has prepared a draft "integrated system safety analysis" for the 737 Max's fixes, but the FAA expects the planemaker will have to make changes before it will be approved, according to an emailed memo to Congressional staff obtained by Bloomberg News.

The memo helps shed light on why the fix, which Boeing initially said would be completed months ago, still hasn't been formally submitted to FAA for approval.

"Based on our initial review, we expect that Boeing will need to revise this document prior to formal FAA submittal," said the memo written Tuesday by Philip Newman, the agency's assistant administrator for government and industry affairs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Testing of new software designed to prevent the two fatal crashes on Boeing's best-selling jet is also still underway with FAA oversight, the memo said. Boeing didn't immediately comment.

The 737 Max family of jetliners was grounded March 13 after the second fatal crash within five months. In both accidents, which killed a combined 346 people, a malfunctioning safety system was repeatedly driving down the plane's nose and pilots couldn't respond.

Boeing is redesigning the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, to prevent it from activating repeatedly and is adding inputs from a second sensor to make it less prone to failure. The manufacturer and FAA will also suggest new pilot training and emergency procedures.

In addition to FAA's review of the Boeing work on the 737 Max, a separate panel of experts known as the Technical Advisory Board is conducting its own assessment of the fix.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon quits; airline looks for replacement

Toyota snub dents Saudi Arabia's manufacturing drive

Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash probe set to name suspects

Boeing goes from humble to high-fives with showstopper Max deal

South Korea's Korean Air to buy 30 Boeing 787 planes for US$9.67b

Rolls-Royce boss laments Brexit distraction at Paris Airshow

Editor's Choice

lin.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Garage

Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals

nwy_lawyers_190619_14_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Demoting your staff? Think again

nwy_SGX_190619_15_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX's move to suspend stocks a case of 'damned if you do, damned if you don't'

Most Read

1 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
2 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
3 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
4 Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Angel investing: How risky is it for an investor?
5 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads

Must Read

file6zgt88z2hz4n9kxbqi.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Real Estate

6 out of 11 'super penthouses' now for sale in the world are in Singapore: List Sotheby's

penthouse.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

shentonwayzb.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Two in five Singapore employees will look to change jobs in 2019: Randstad

Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yanlord sells 283 out of 323 units at Shenzhen project's 1st launch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening