Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot in merger talks to create US$50b firm: source

US-Italian auto giant Fiat Chrysler and France's Peugeot are in merger talks that would yield an entity valued at about US$50 billion, a person with knowledge of the matter told AFP on Tuesday.

Other possibilities are also under consideration, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

PSA Group chief executive Carlos Tavares would lead the new company as CEO while John Elkann, chairman of FCA's board, would become chairman.

AFP