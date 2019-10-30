You are here

Home > Transport

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot in merger talks to create US$50b firm: source

Wed, Oct 30, 2019 - 6:56 AM

nz_fca_301035.jpg
US-Italian auto giant Fiat Chrysler and France's Peugeot are in merger talks that would yield an entity valued at about US$50 billion, a person with knowledge of the matter told AFP on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US-Italian auto giant Fiat Chrysler and France's Peugeot are in merger talks that would yield an entity valued at about US$50 billion, a person with knowledge of the matter told AFP on Tuesday.

Other possibilities are also under consideration, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

PSA Group chief executive Carlos Tavares would lead the new company as CEO while John Elkann, chairman of FCA's board, would become chairman.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

GM earnings top expectations; forecast cut after strike

Shipping remains a risky business

Testing cars that help drivers steer clear of pedestrians

Japan tax agency finds Ghosn took Nissan's cash for own use: report

A year on from crash, Indonesians pray for victims

'We know we made mistakes' on 737 MAX: Boeing CEO

BREAKING

Oct 30, 2019 07:12 AM
Banking & Finance

Sterling holds the line as FX markets try to price UK election risks

[LONDON] The British pound wobbled briefly on Tuesday as Britain looked set for a snap December election, but its...

Oct 30, 2019 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

Elizabeth Warren, the candidate who keeps Wall Street up at night

[NEW YORK] With plans to raise taxes on the rich, break up tech giants and tighten regulation on banks and other...

Oct 30, 2019 07:02 AM
Consumer

Austrian Post fined over customer data misuse

[VIENNA] Austria's postal service have been fined 18 million euros (S$27.2 million) for working up data about their...

Oct 30, 2019 07:00 AM
Transport

GM earnings top expectations; forecast cut after strike

[NEW YORK] General Motors reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday on strong auto sales but...

Oct 30, 2019 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Zimbabwe to boost cash supply with new notes

[HARARE] Zimbabwe will introduce new notes and coins next month in a bid to resolve cash shortages stifling the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly