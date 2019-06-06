You are here

Home > Transport

Fiat Chrysler sales chief files whistleblower suit over SEC probe

Thu, Jun 06, 2019 - 6:54 AM

lwx_Reid Bigland_060619_8.jpg
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' US sales chief Reid Bigland sued the Italian-American automaker claiming the company opted to withhold 90 per cent of his 2018 compensation because he has cooperated with a probe by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, court documents filed on Wednesday show.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' US sales chief Reid Bigland sued the Italian-American automaker claiming the company opted to withhold 90 per cent of his 2018 compensation because he has cooperated with a probe by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, court documents filed on Wednesday show.

The SEC has been investigating the company's sales reporting practices before the company changed them in July 2016, the automaker has said.

The suit said Mr Bigland's candor with the investigators and "unwillingness to act as a scapegoat for defendants' 30-year practice which predated him" resulted in the company retaliating "less than two months later by withholding his compensation."

Fiat Chrysler said in a statement Mr Bigland's incentive pay was subject to a board committee determination and his "eligibility for his award remains subject to that determination and completion of a board-level evaluation of issues that are the subject to governmental investigations."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company said it would be inappropriate to comment further.

Fiat Chrysler in July 2016 revised more than five years of monthly US vehicle sales figures to reflect a new reporting method and disclosed that the US Justice Department and SEC were investigating.

The company had boasted of carving out year-over-year sales gains every month since April 2010, for a 75-month streak through June 2016. But it said that winning streak would have ended in 2013 under the revised reporting methodology.

The company said in its 2018 annual report it continued to cooperate but the investigations' "outcome is uncertain and cannot be predicted at this time."

In April, Fiat Chrysler settled a sales reporting lawsuit by an Illinois dealership group.

Mr Bigland in January 2019 submitted a white paper to the SEC on Fiat Chrysler's monthly sales reporting method before July 2016 and gave a draft to Fiat Chrysler.

Mr Bigland, who has been head of Fiat Chrysler's US sales since 2011 and also is head of the Ram brand and its Canada operations, said in his suit he "did not invent or manipulate (Fiat Chrysler's) monthly sales reporting methodology" and that the "monthly sales reports had no appreciable impact on investors."

His white paper said the methodology had been in place since the late 1980s and widely known throughout the company including by Sergio Marchionne, who was chief executive until his death in July 2018, and other executives.

Deborah Gordon, a lawyer for Bigland, said her client's performance at Fiat Chrysler "has been outstanding" and he remains on the job.

Mr Bigland's suit also said Fiat Chrysler was angry that Bigland sold shares in the company. The suit said Fiat Chrysler has refused to award him shares in May and special dividends on those shares would amount to US$1.8 million.

Bigland's suit was filed in late May in a state court in Michigan and moved by Fiat Chrysler to US District Court in Detroit on Wednesday.

REUTERS

Transport

Italy open to taking stake in Fiat Chrysler-Renault merger

VW brand to trim as many as 4,000 jobs amid digital, self-driving overhaul

Renault to bring case against Ghosn over expenses

BMW partners Jaguar Land Rover to develop electric engine

Mitsubishi Heavy in talks to buy Bombardier's CRJ regional jet programme

China fines Ford joint venture, citing anti-monopoly law

Editor's Choice

BP_AustProp_060619_1.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_LMXCITY_3801241.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cityneon eyes China growth after Citic Capital investment

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
3 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy
4 Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator
5 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

Must Read

BP_AustProp_060619_1.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_CCHORANGIT08M_3801421.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Garage

Monk's Hill Ventures invests in cyber security startup Horangi

BP_Pudong_060619_2.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Government & Economy

IMF cuts China's 2019 GDP growth forecast to 6.2% on trade woes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening