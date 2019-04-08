You are here

Home > Transport

Fiat Chrysler to pay Tesla hundreds of millions of euros to pool fleet

Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 6:58 AM

BP_Fiat Chrysler_080419_32.jpg
Italian-US carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) has agreed to pay electric carmaker Tesla Inc hundreds of millions of euros to allow Tesla vehicles to be counted in its fleet to avoid fines for violating new European Union emission rules.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Italian-US carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) has agreed to pay electric carmaker Tesla Inc hundreds of millions of euros to allow Tesla vehicles to be counted in its fleet to avoid fines for violating new European Union emission rules.

The step will let the Italian carmaker offset carbon dioxide emissions from its cars against Tesla's, bringing down its average emissions of the greenhouse gas to a permissible level, according to the Financial Times, which was first to report the agreement.

The report did not mention exactly how much Fiat Chrysler has agreed to pay Tesla.

Tesla did not respond to requests for comment on Sunday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tesla has made over US$1 billion in the last three years by selling emissions credits in the United States, according to its annual report to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Regulations allow a manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles to earn credits and sell excess credits to other manufacturers.

The credits in the past have buoyed the Palo Alto, California company's earnings, allowing it to post quarterly profits when otherwise it would have posted a loss.

Tesla recently began delivering its new Model 3 to international markets in China and Europe. However, the company's deliveries fell in the first quarter as it struggled with these shipments due to longer transit times.

FCA formed an open pool with Tesla on Feb 25, the FT said, citing a declaration with the European Commission.

In a statement, Fiat Chrysler did not directly address the amount that it would pay but added it would "optimise the options for compliance that the regulations offer."

"FCA is committed to reducing the emissions of all our products...The purchase pool provides flexibility to deliver products our customers are willing to buy while managing compliance with the lowest cost approach," FCA added in its statement. 

REUTERS

Transport

Fiat Chrysler to pay US$110m to settle investor lawsuit

Global changes call for rethink of Singapore shipping: Chan Chun Sing

Lenders of debt-laden Jet Airways plan to sell up to 75% stake

Nissan considering claiming damages against Ghosn, CEO says

Cathay Dragon flight makes safe emergency landing in Taiwan

Korean Air says chairman Cho Yang-ho dies at 70

Editor's Choice

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BT_20190408_TOPLINE8_3746196.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

StanChart 'go-to' bank for clients venturing overseas

Most Read

1 A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate
2 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
3 Trade woes have opened doors for Singapore, says ExxonMobil
4 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
5 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

Must Read

Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b

Apr 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Hyflux_080419_66.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS sees no impropriety by DBS in Hyflux bond sale

BP_Anthony Tan_080419_83.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Garage

SoftBank-backed Grab targets US$2b more in funding this year in big business push

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening