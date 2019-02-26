You are here

Home > Transport

Fiat's late CEO Marchionne given US$54m in pay, perks for year he died

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

FIAT Chrysler Automobile NV's late chief executive officer Sergio Marchionne received a total of US$54 million in cash compensation, perks and shares in 2018, the year of his sudden death.

About US$42 million of Mr Marchionne's haul came from 2.8 million shares granted under a long-term award that was linked to performance metrics spanning several years. He was also paid a US$5.2 million bonus for 2017, and US$2.3 million in salary. He did not receive a bonus for last year. Fiat Chrysler also paid about US$5 million for Mr Marchionne's insurance premiums, tax preparation and tax equalisation.

The board set a US$14 million target compensation for 2019 for Mr Marchionne's successor, Mike Manley, including salary, bonus and restricted stock worth US$10 million. Mr Manley, who oversaw the Jeep brand before being tapped to lead the carmaker in July, got about US$1.1 million for his work in the second half of last year, including perks and a bonus that doesn't pay out until this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Manley, 54, also received US$3 million in restricted stock that could vest if certain targets are achieved. Fiat Chrysler did not disclose the compensation he received before he took over the CEO job from his ailing predecessor.

Compared with Mr Marchionne, Mr Manley's pay is more in line with the typical executive compensation programmes at firms in the US and Western Europe: a salary, a target bonus set at roughly double the salary, and a significantly larger equity award.

Mr Marchionne reaped an annual salary of about US$4 million in his final years on the job after the tie-up of Fiat and Chrysler in 2014 - a far larger fixed compensation than his counterparts at carmakers including General Motors and Volkswagen. He received several big awards around the time of the merger, most of which were tied to performance goals stretching several years.

Car industry executive pay has been the subject of unprecedented coverage in the months since the arrest of fallen Renault and Nissan Motor executive Carlos Ghosn. The longtime leader of the French and Japanese carmakers averaged about US$15 million in reported annual compensation from the two companies in the years leading up to his arrest in 2018. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Sembmarine bags deals worth S$175m for vessel construction, repair and upgrades

Vietnam Air may buy up to 100 Boeing 737 Max jets

Thai AirAsia owner in talks to buy stake in rival Nok Air

Closure of Honda's UK hub in Swindon sums up Britain's Brexit-era angst

Vietnam Airlines considers buying up to 100 Boeing 737 Max jets

Thai AirAsia owner in talks to buy stake in rival Nok Air

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
4 How two brothers built a music school empire in Singapore
5 Bull run in US markets could stick around a while longer

Must Read

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World shares fall 18.45% in heavy volume as trading resumes

Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecast for 2019 headline inflation trimmed as Jan reading eases to 0.4%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening