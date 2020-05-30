You are here

Home > Transport
PERSPECTIVE

Fixing safe bubbles is harder than it seems

As travel stirs across countries around the globe, the UN must be the guarantor of sane new Covid-19 travel protocols.
Sat, May 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200530_VVBUBBLE30_4130930.jpg
India's Aarogya Setu app logo on a mobile phone. For domestic travellers, downloading the Aarogya Setu app is a must. But what happens with international travellers when flights resume by August?
PHOTO: REUTERS

AS THE COVID clouds teasingly pass and suddenly gather again, states and national governments are considering how best to restart services without uncorking more zoonotic misery from Pandora's box. This leaves airlines grinding their teeth as funds dry up and leaves a huge question mark for...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 29, 2020 11:55 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

May 29, 2020 11:50 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

May 29, 2020 11:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore and China to launch 'fast lane' for essential travel in early June

SINGAPORE and China have agreed to implement a “fast lane” arrangement in early June to enable essential travel for...

May 29, 2020 11:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with Utico, exploring options, including Aqua Munda

BELEAGUERED water-treatment firm Hyflux said that it continues to be in discussions with Utico, following the...

May 29, 2020 11:02 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer sentiment faltered in late May, outlook dimmed

[WASHINGTON] US consumer sentiment faltered in late May as Americans became increasingly pessimistic on the economic...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.