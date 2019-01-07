You are here

Home > Transport

Flights scrapped as Berlin airports brace for Monday strike

Mon, Jan 07, 2019 - 6:47 AM

BP_strike_070119_24.jpg
The action, called by the powerful Verdi union at the German capital's Tegel and Schoenefeld airports, is due to start at 5.00am (0400 GMT) and end at 8.45am.
PHOTO: AFP

[BERLIN] Hundreds of German passengers were facing travel upheaval on Monday with security staff at Berlin's two airports set to walk out in a pay dispute.

The action, called by the powerful Verdi union at the German capital's Tegel and Schoenefeld airports, is due to start at 5.00am (0400 GMT) and end at 8.45am.

Some 80 flights are expected to be affected, according to DPA news agency, mostly at the city's main Tegel airport.

German flagship carrier Lufthansa said it was cancelling four flights on its Berlin-Frankfurt route and four more between Berlin and Munich.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The roughly 850 passengers booked on those flights could use their tickets to travel by train instead, Lufthansa added.

"We regret that our passengers have to start the new year with disruptions," Lufthansa board member Detlef Kayser told DPA.

The strike comes after Verdi, which represents some 23,000 airport security workers nationwide, said talks with the BDLS employers' association were deadlocked.

The union wants to see wages raised to 20 euros (S$31.30) per hour for workers carrying out passenger, freight, personnel and goods checks at German airports.

Rates vary across the country but staff working in passenger security at Tegel and Schoenefeld currently earn an hourly rate of 17.12 euros.

The employers' association has offered wage increases of between 2.0 and 8.1 per cent annually.

The next round of talks is scheduled for January 23.

AFP

Transport

Ghosn to 'vigorously' defend himself in Japan court

Herb Kelleher, co-founder and chief exec of Southwest Airlines, dies at 87

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

China to crack down on diesel trucks, raise fuel standards

Tesla urges tariff exemption for Chinese-made car computer 'brain'

Jet Airways, bankers to meet airline's vendors, lessors to discuss debt plan

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_070119_5.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

BT_20190107_ANGTOPLINE7_3661090.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit getting basics right before going abroad

BT_20190107_RCCOL7_3661103.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Exceptional jobs data helps mask market volatility

Most Read

1 Banks partner fintechs in quest for digital dominance
2 Singapore property agents' track records now available online
3 Scrapping retirement: the case for tapping the senior workforce
4 Flynn Park, Choon Kim House relaunch en bloc tenders
5 Better matching, more listings on Singapore government job portal

Must Read

BP_DBS_070119_5.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

BP_EDB_070119_2.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing

Jan 7, 2019
Infographics

10 Stocks that could surprise in 2019

BT_20190107_JAEDB7A_3661066.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Getting Asean to do business with the world through Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening