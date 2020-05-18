You are here

Home > Transport

For cruise crew members stuck at sea, mental strain is huge

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 10:01 AM

ym-seabourn-180520.jpg
For the thousands of cruise ship crew members stuck at sea aboard their vessels as the coronavirus crisis unfolds, the situation is psychologically intense, to say the least.
PHOTO: AFP

[MIAMI] For the thousands of cruise ship crew members stuck at sea aboard their vessels as the coronavirus crisis unfolds, the situation is psychologically intense, to say the least.

For some, it has been too much to bear - at least three crew members are believed to have taken their own...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Philippines' Cebu Air defers plane capex, seeks govt support amid virus crisis

UK-flagged tanker repulses pirate attack in Gulf of Aden

Nigeria seizes British plane for flouting virus flight ban

Air France's grounded pilots sent to simulator

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Fiat seeks 6.3b euro state-backed loan for Italy operations

BREAKING NEWS

May 18, 2020 10:13 AM
Consumer

Shares of Philippines' ABS-CBN slump as trading resumes after 8-day halt

[MANILA] ABS-CBN, the largest Philippine media company, plunged after the stock exchange allowed the shares to trade...

May 18, 2020 10:10 AM
Real Estate

London office construction hit a record just as virus arrived

[LONDON] London's office construction rebounded to a record high earlier this year. And then the coronavirus arrived...

May 18, 2020 10:06 AM
Technology

Ambani’s Jio gets US$873m investment from General Atlantic

[DELHI] Billionaire Mukesh Ambani extended his fund-raising streak for Jio Platforms by selling a US$873 million...

May 18, 2020 09:54 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares rise on upbeat exports data; STI up 0.2% at open

SINGAPORE stocks started the week on stronger ground, after Enterprise Singapore data showed that non-oil domestic...

May 18, 2020 09:50 AM
Real Estate

China home prices rise again in April, adding momentum to recovery

[BEIJING] China's new home prices rose at a slightly faster pace in April, adding to signs that the country's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.