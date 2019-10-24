You are here

Home > Transport

Ford cuts profit outlook, sending shares lower

Thu, Oct 24, 2019 - 6:46 AM

nz_ford_241026.jpg
Ford on Wednesday reported lower quarterly profits and slashed its full-year forecast, citing increased incentive spending in North America and lower sales in China.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Ford on Wednesday reported lower quarterly profits and slashed its full-year forecast, citing increased incentive spending in North America and lower sales in China.

Earnings in the third quarter came in at US$425 million, down 57.1 per cent from the year-ago period.

Revenues fell 1.8 per cent to US$37 billion.

The company scored higher operating profits in North America despite slightly lower volumes. But it suffered operating losses elsewhere, including in China where the auto market has slowed considerably.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company is midway through a major "redesign" that has involved phasing out low-selling sedans in the United States, cutting thousands of jobs in Europe and shifting to an "asset light" business model that involved ending production at a Brazil factory.

Moody's downgraded Ford's credit rating last month to "junk" status, citing the company's weak financial outlook as it embarks on an ambitious restructuring.

But Ford chief executive Jim Hackett touted the measures, saying "we are getting stronger today and we have more work to do."

Shares fell 2.6 per cent to US$8.97 in after-hours trading.

AFP

Transport

COE prices mixed; seen to hover at current levels

Nissan may axe Datsun brand, shut some assembly lines globally

Peugeot maker PSA weathers industry slump

'Flight shame' will make carbon big business: Citi

Boeing ousts senior exec Kevin McAllister as 737 MAX crisis grows

737 Max design flaws linked to crash, Indonesian investigators tell families of victims

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly