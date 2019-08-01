You are here

Home > Transport

Fourth prototype of China's C919 jet completes first test flight

Thu, Aug 01, 2019 - 10:50 AM

[SINGAPORE] The fourth prototype of China's home-built C919 narrowbody passenger plane completed its first test flight on Thursday, its manufacturer said, as the country pushes forward with a homegrown rival to Airbus and Boeing jets.

The test flight from Shanghai lasted for 1 hour and 25 minutes, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) said on its official account on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media platform.

COMAC said the programme's fifth and sixth test planes were scheduled to have their maiden flights later in the second half of 2019.

The third C919 prototype conducted its first test flight in December.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The manufacturer is aiming to obtain certification for the plane from Chinese regulators by the end of 2020.

Analysts consider the target ambitious given the test planes have flown relatively few hours since the first C919 flew in 2017.

The C919 has dozens of mostly Chinese customers that have placed orders and commitments for more than 800 jets.

REUTERS

Transport

Australia watchdog flags competition concerns over Qantas-Alliance deal

Indonesia plans overhaul of vehicle rules to form electric-car hub

SIA posts 21% lower Q1 net profit of S$111m

Brexit, subsidy row cloud strong Airbus profits

Audi ex-CEO Stadler charged with fraud in diesel cheating

San Miguel set to win 735.6b peso Philippine airport project

Editor's Choice

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

BP_SGX_010819_10.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange Q4 profit up 24% on record derivatives revenue

Must Read

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre resists creditor's application for JM; claims it has no knowledge of certain debts

nz_singtel_010836.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Great Eastern, SIA, SGX, Roxy Pacific, BRC, Lian Beng, KSH, Heeton

BT_20190801_CTNESTE1_3851084.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore to house Neste's biggest renewable products plant

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly