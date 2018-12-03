You are here

Home > Transport

France, Japan uphold auto alliance amid Ghosn crisis

Mon, Dec 03, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Buenos Aires

THE leaders of France and Japan on Friday stood by the Renault-Nissan auto alliance despite ructions from the arrest of its chief executive, officials said.

President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina hours after a Tokyo court extended the detention of sacked Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn.

"The president for his part recalled his commitment that the alliance be preserved, as well as the stability of the group," a French official said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The partnership also includes Mitsubishi Motors.

The Kyodo news agency quoted a senior Japanese official as saying Mr Abe stressed the importance of all three companies "maintaining their stable relationship".

But the fate of the group should be decided by "private businesses", and "governments should not commit to how the alliance should operate going forward", the Japanese premier said, according to the official quoted by Kyodo.

Mr Macron is well versed in the sensitivities of the car-making partnership. As a young economy minister in 2015, he triggered a crisis in the alliance by increasing the French state's stake in Renault, which rattled Japan. The move doubled the French state's voting rights, alarming the Nissan side, which saw itself at risk of coming under French control. Paris subsequently reduced its stake in the alliance.

The rules of the partnership state that Renault chooses the alliance's CEO, who wields a tie-breaking vote in board decisions, while Nissan names the deputy.

Mr Ghosn was arrested on Nov 19 amid allegations that he under-reported his salary by millions of dollars over five years. He denies any wrongdoing. AFP

Transport

Why India's airlines struggle to take off

United moves deeper into Latin America with Avianca, Copa tie-up

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Macron and Abe seek to avert Renault-Nissan row

US judge gives preliminary OK to US$48m VW investor settlement

LTA widens contactless payment trial for public transport to Visa, Nets cardholders

Editor's Choice

Dec 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen developer interest expected for Bugis GLS sites

BT_20181201_CVRFINAL_3630987.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Brunch

More choices, greater gains?

Dec 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Seller of Asian Story to Kimly had links to Pokka

Most Read

1 URA launches Dairy Farm Walk, Sims Drive, Middle Road and Tan Quee Lan Street sites
2 Seller of Asian Story to Kimly had links to Pokka
3 SGX warns firms against misconduct in share buybacks
4 Stocks to watch: Keppel Reit, Amplefield, No Signboard, Marco Polo Marine, Delong, Creative
5 Keppel Reit divests 20% stake in Ocean Financial Centre to Allianz for S$537.3m

Must Read

BT_20181201_CVRFINAL_3630987.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Brunch

More choices, greater gains?

Dec 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen developer interest expected for Bugis GLS sites

ak_dbsatm_3011.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Bank lending claws its way back to growth in October

BT_20181201_STGLOBAL1_3632210.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Group of 30 smaller countries warns against uneven growth, rising global trade tensions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening