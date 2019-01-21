You are here

Home > Transport

France wants Renault, Nissan under a single holding company: Nikkei

Mon, Jan 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Los Angeles

THE French government is proposing to integrate Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co in a structure that would probably put the two carmakers under a single holding company, Nikkei reported.

A delegation including Martin Vial, a Renault director designated by the French government, visited Japanese officials in Tokyo to discuss the plans, Nikkei reported, without saying where it got the information.

Renault also wants to appoint Nissan's next chairman following the arrest of Carlos Ghosn, the newspaper said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The auto titan is accused of financial crimes that could put him behind bars for decades. Ghosn has been indicted for understating his income at Nissan by tens of millions of dollars and transferring personal trading losses to the carmaker.

Nissan claims Ghosn misused company funds, including for homes from Brazil to Lebanon, and hired his sister on an advisory contract.

Two months after the arrest stunned the global automotive industry, the Japanese carmaker is weighing abolishing the chairman role as it steps up reforms to rebuild governance.

The scandal has also strained the company's partnership with Renault, a union held together by Ghosn for two decades. Ghosn was reportedly planning a merger between the two carmakers before his arrest, Nikkei said.

An e-mail sent to Nissan spokesman Nicholas Maxfield went unanswered on Sunday. A spokesman for the French finance minister declined to comment.

Tension has been rising between Nissan and Renault over their respective powers within each other's boardrooms. Through complicated cross shareholdings, Renault owns 43 per cent of Nissan, which in turn owns 15 per cent of the French automaker.

Last month, Renault said it planned to name a new director to the board of Nissan and safeguard power within their alliance.

"Renault wants to exercise the possibility to name its directors and this will be done at a shareholders' meeting," Mr Vial, who is also head of the agency that holds the French government's stake, said in an interview on BFM Business.

Earlier, Nissan chief executive officer Hiroto Saikawa rebuffed the French carmaker's demand for a meeting of all shareholders to discuss Nissan's governance, something it would need to do to change its board representation.

Ghosn is also on the verge of being ejected from the roles of chairman and CEO at Renault, with the French finance minister last week calling for his dismissal. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Singapore Airlines' digitalisation plans make room for the little things

Tesla's Model 3 buyers tired of long wait for car

German govt panel recommends 130-kmh cap on autobahn

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

FedEx to take up to US$575m charge as it starts voluntary buyouts

No one wants to buy an infamous US$130m yacht seized in 1MDB scandal

Editor's Choice

Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_NSFOODP217IQB_3673555.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Most Read

1 Hyflux warns perp, pref holders they will lose everything in liquidation
2 Japan retailer Nojima makes offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 apiece
3 Be prepared to 'get nothing' in liquidation, Hyflux warns perp, pref holders
4 Tan Cheng Bock applies to form new Progress Singapore Party
5 Coal price rally firing up SGX-listed miners

Must Read

Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Jan 21, 2019
Real Estate

2019's first home launches sell over 30% of units

BT_20190121_RMWWT_3673667.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Technology

Tech firm WWT looks to Asia-Pacific for expansion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening