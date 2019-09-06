You are here

Home > Transport

France's cash-strapped Aigle Azur to cancel all flights

Fri, Sep 06, 2019 - 6:51 AM

nz_aigleazur_060926.jpg
France's second-largest airline Aigle Azur, which went into receivership this week, plans to cancel all flights starting Friday night as it seeks a takeover bid to save the company, according to an internal document seen by AFP on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] France's second-largest airline Aigle Azur, which went into receivership this week, plans to cancel all flights starting Friday night as it seeks a takeover bid to save the company, according to an internal document seen by AFP on Thursday.

Aigle Azur had warned earlier that some flights would be halted and all ticket sales suspended from September 10, the day following a deadline for submitting bids to acquire the airline.

"The company's financial situation and the resulting operational difficulties do not allow us to ensure flights after the evening of September 6," according to a statement addressed to employees.

"If you take a flight after September 6, 2019, whatever the airport of departure this flight is cancelled. You will have to buy another return ticket," the carrier said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Aigle Azul, which said it would run 44 flights on Friday, mainly to Algeria, urged affected passengers to check on their existing insurance - notably via their credit card provider - for reimbursement.

It also told travellers who had booked through a travel agency to approach them for advice on the redress they were entitled to.

It said the company had been "forced to resort" to an "unfortunate option that puts out clients, our teams and our partners in great difficulty."

"The search for takeover offers is continuing actively," it added.

The airline had initially pledged to maintain operations after filing for bankruptcy protection on Monday, following years of losing millions of euros.

The move came after a shareholder coup ousted chief executive Frantz Yvelin last week, accusing him of making "strategic mistakes over the past two years."

Destinations in Algeria make up half of Aigle Azur's operations, and the company posted revenues of 300 million euros (S$455.4 million) last year after transporting some 1.9 million passengers.

But it wasn't enough to stem heavy losses that last month prompted the airline to announce plans to sell its Portugal routes to low-cost rival Vueling.

Its shareholders are now hoping for a white-knight offer for the airline and its 1,150 employees, including some 350 based in Algeria.

The largest shareholder in Aigle Azur is the Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, which owns Hainan Airlines, with a 49 per cent stake.

David Neeleman, an American airline entrepreneur whose companies include JetBlue and TAP Air Portugal, owns 32 per cent, and French businessman Gerard Houa owns 19 per cent.

AFP

Transport

Ukraine releases MH17 'suspect' ahead of expected prisoner swap

Nissan probe finds CEO Saikawa, other execs overpaid

Safran raises profit forecasts after strong 1st half results

Porsche in talks to buy electric-car batteries from China

Singapore, China tie-up to ease sea port clearance with the use of e-certificates

Cathay Pacific shares fall nearly 4% after chairman resigns

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

BT_20190906_HKSC_3885209.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart keeping option open on Singapore digital bank licence

BP_SGX_060919_4.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust to replace Hutchison Port Holdings Trust on STI

Must Read

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

BT_20190906_SCHWAB_3885153.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office by year's end

nz_onenorth_060924.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Real Estate

Muted response to two Government Land Sale sites, but third site pulls in nine bids

BT_20190906_HKSC_3885209.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart keeping option open on Singapore digital bank licence

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly