You are here

Home > Transport

French automaker PSA eyeing Canada amid Trump auto tariff threat

Wed, Jul 18, 2018 - 6:58 AM

118514894.jpg
French automaker Groupe PSA may turn to Canada rather than entering the US market if Washington follows through on threats to impose blanket tariffs on auto imports, the company's regional chief said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[DETROIT] French automaker Groupe PSA may turn to Canada rather than entering the US market if Washington follows through on threats to impose blanket tariffs on auto imports, the company's regional chief said on Tuesday.

The company, which manufacturers the Citroen, Peugeot and Opel brands, had been planning a return by 2026 to the American market, which it left in 1991.

"Tariffs would affect how fast and at what price point we return to the US market," PSA North America CEO Larry Dominique told reporters.

President Donald Trump in May began a formal process which could result in raising US duties to 25 per cent on all imported autos and parts, goods valued at hundreds of billions a year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, Dominique said Tuesday that, under a new free trade deal Canada was offering duty-free admission to European-made cars, meaning PSA could return to the North American market there instead.

PSA is also planning entering the US market with a car-sharing service before selling autos.

Mr Dominique told AFP the company had not yet settled on which brand to introduce to American consumers, who studies show have generally positive views of French automobiles.

AFP

Transport

Four years on Dutch remember those lost on flight MH17

United Airlines raises profit forecast, trims capacity expansion

What's keeping the shipping industry up at night

Mahathir accepts people's rebuff of new national car idea

Rolls-Royce unveils hybrid flying taxi at Farnborough

Tesla's latest CEO outburst raises doubts about leadership

Editor's Choice

Jul 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks clear up on coal lending policies

file705ef5fnfvl1a65x23lt.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Real Estate

Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz

Jul 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

DLF to raise net proceeds of S$2.9m through IPO

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
4 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
5 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks clear up on coal lending policies

2018-05-14T054401Z_1310621133_RC14C2397C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-TRADE.JPG
Jul 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth at risk as trade conflicts, electronics slowdown take toll on Singapore exports

file705ef5fnfvl1a65x23lt.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Real Estate

Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz

2018-04-30T135639Z_384906304_RC1E1CE13200_RTRMADP_3_TAIWAN-WINDPOWER.JPG
Jul 18, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Taiwan's offshore wind market a breath of fresh air for O&M sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening