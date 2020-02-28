You are here

French carmaker PSA unveils mini electric Citroen car

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 12:01 AM

The two-seater car, branded "AMI", will go on sale by June and be priced at US$7,500.
[NANTERRE, France] Citroen, one of French carmaker PSA's brands, unveiled a mini electric car on Thursday aimed at young city dwellers.

The two-seater car, branded "AMI", will go on sale by June and be priced at US$7,500.

The vehicle, which is 2 metres 41 centimetres long, is one of a number of new models that carmakers are launching to try to stimulate demand for electric models as they face tougher regulations on polluting vehicles.

Citroen plans mainly to sell the car online. Two-seater cars can be driven without a licence in major European markets.

