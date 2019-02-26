You are here

Home > Transport

French rail bosses allay Eurostar Brexit fears

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 3:02 PM

file73a1orctgo51784vt7g0.jpg
The head of France's SNCF railways on Monday allayed fears that Brexit might hit or even halt Eurostar links between the country and Britain.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] The head of France's SNCF railways on Monday allayed fears that Brexit might hit or even halt Eurostar links between the country and Britain.

Guillaume Pepy said there would be some "details" to iron out pertaining to cross-border formalities even if Britain does leave the European Union without a deal on the March 29 deadline.

However, he said that the "fundamentals to run Eurostar are there even if there is no deal."

There have been fears that a no-deal Brexit might see existing licences for UK train operators providing services in continental Europe lose their automatic validity.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But Pepy said he could reassure customers.

"Things are now very, very concrete so that, whatever the (exit) scenario, Eurostar will be able to travel correctly," Pepy told reporters in Paris.

"We are well aware that the devil will be in the details so we are working on the details," he said, adding some minor issues would nevertheless require attention in the coming weeks.

"And then, in concrete terms, we shall have to see how things are organised at Gare du Nord (in Paris) and Saint Pancras (in London) regarding identity and customs checks."

He added if such controls brought delays then train officials would need to assess "if we hold back the train a few minutes or send people on their way in the following train."

On Thursday the Financial Times reported aspects of a confidential British government report alluding to fears of a backlog of as many as 15,000 people at the Saint Pancras terminal which could affect timetables.

SNCF has a 55 percent stake in Eurostar with Quebec's pension and insurance plans institutional investor CDPQ holding a further 30 percent.

British investment management firm Hermes Infrastructure has a 10 percent stake with five percent held by Belgian railways.

AFP

Transport

Car industry will be big 5G customer down the road, says SEAT

US financial regulatory agency says Musk violated deal

Air New Zealand slashes domestic fares to address softening market

Gojek partners Gigacover to launch earnings protection insurance scheme for its drivers

Sembmarine bags deals worth S$175m for vessel construction, repair and upgrades

Vietnam Air may buy up to 100 Boeing 737 Max jets

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

BP_starhub_260219_5.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
4 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
5 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

Must Read

BP_SGfactory_260219_86.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output shrinks 3.1% in January, first drop in a year

green1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Oxford Road's Kentish Green, District 9's St Thomas Ville try for collective sales again

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Shares of Hi-P International surge as brokers signal confidence

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening