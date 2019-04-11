Fund to help ship agency, harbour craft sectors with digital solutions

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FIRMS in the ship agency and harbour craft sectors in the maritime industry can now tap a S$3.7 million fund for digital solutions.
The fund is part of the Sea Transport Industry Digital Plan (IDP), which aims to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg