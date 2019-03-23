Garuda cancels order for 49 Boeing 737 Max jets after crashes

Get our introductory offer at only
Jakarta
INDONESIA'S national carrier Garuda has told Boeing it will cancel a multi-billion-dollar order for 49 Boeing 737 Max 8 jets after two fatal crashes involving the plane, in what is thought to be the first formal cancellation for the model.
