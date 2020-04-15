You are here

General Motors says will make 1.5 million masks a month in Mexico

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 6:45 AM

General Motors will begin producing 1.5 million face masks a month at its plant in the Mexican city of Toluca at the end of April, it said on Tuesday, aiming for 9 million masks over six months to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
[MEXICO CITY] General Motors will begin producing 1.5 million face masks a month at its plant in the Mexican city of Toluca at the end of April, it said on Tuesday, aiming for 9 million masks over six months to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Some masks will be donated to public hospitals in Mexico while others will be used for employees and distributors, the carmaker's Mexican unit said in a statement.

GM said in late March it would begin making up to 1.5 million masks a month in the United States, after announcing that it would start to suspend operations in North America due to the coronavirus pandemic.

