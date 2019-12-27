You are here

Home > Transport

German union vow new Lufthansa strike 'in coming days'

Fri, Dec 27, 2019 - 6:48 AM

nz_strike_271229.jpg
A German cabin crew union said on Thursday it would call a fresh strike at Lufthansa "in the coming days", raising the spectre of travel chaos during the busy end-of-year holiday season.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] A German cabin crew union said on Thursday it would call a fresh strike at Lufthansa "in the coming days", raising the spectre of travel chaos during the busy end-of-year holiday season.

The UFO union said it would announce details of the planned strike at 1600 GMT on Friday, in the latest escalation of a long-running battle for better pay and conditions at Germany's flagship airline.

The strike call had been expected after the union said on Sunday that arbitration talks with Lufthansa "had failed".

Although the union vowed to spare passengers the upheaval of walkouts at Christmas, it had warned new stoppages could come any time after Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Lufthansa condemned the latest threat of industrial action.

SEE ALSO

German union threatens Lufthansa with strikes after Christmas

"We don't see strikes as a solution," a spokesman told DPA news agency.

He said the carrier "continued to be believe" in the arbitration process, and was willing to take part in fresh talk proposed by two independent mediators for early January.

Lufthansa flight attendants already staged a massive 48-hour strike last month that led to 1,500 cancellations at German airports, affecting about 200,000 passengers.

As well as demanding higher wages, especially for entry-level jobs, the UFO union is seeking better benefits and easier routes into long-term contracts.

Lufthansa for a long time refused to discuss the demands, claiming the union no longer had the right to represent its 22,000 cabin crew employees after an internal leadership struggle. The company even challenged UFO's legal status in court.

But Germany's flagship carrier unexpectedly changed its stance during November's stoppage, agreeing to arbitration with UFO leaders and two mediators.

Neither UFO nor Lufthansa have given details about the arbitration talks, but German media have reported they couldn't even agree on which topics should be covered.

According to German media, aside from pushing its labour demands, UFO is also seeking assurances that flight attendants won't face disciplinary action over the strikes.

Four of the Lufthansa group's smaller subsidiary airlines have also taken part in walkouts as part of the months-long row.

A one-day warning strike in October led to several dozen flight cancellations at Eurowings, Germanwings, SunExpress and Lufthansa CityLine.

AFP

Transport

Boeing advisor on MAX litigation to retire

737 Max still grounded, but Boeing is ready to allay public's concern about its safety

Toronto's symbolic old streetcars to leave the rails end-Dec

Top Nissan executive to abruptly leave for Electric Motor maker

Emirates airline says president to step down

Boeing document dump shows 'disturbing' picture on 737 MAX: official

BREAKING

Dec 27, 2019 06:56 AM
Consumer

Rain keeps UK Boxing Day shoppers at home

[LONDON] UK shoppers sheltered at home on Thursday, with the numbers hitting post-Christmas sales set to drop...

Dec 27, 2019 06:54 AM
Life & Culture

Legendary German tenor Peter Schreier dies aged 84

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] German singer and conductor Peter Schreier, widely regarded as one of the leading lyric tenors...

Dec 27, 2019 06:51 AM
Consumer

New Zealand's Metlifecare agrees to NZ$1.49b buyout, says market regulator

[BENGALURU] Metlifecare has agreed to be acquired in a deal that values the retirement village operator at NZ$1.49...

Dec 27, 2019 06:44 AM
Transport

Boeing advisor on MAX litigation to retire

[NEW YORK] Boeing announced on Thursday that a special counselor for litigation on the two 737 MAX crashes would...

Dec 27, 2019 06:42 AM
Stocks

Buenos Aires: Stock exchange soars after Argentine economic measures

[BUENOS AIRES] The Buenos Aires stock exchange rose by almost six percent on Thursday as a package of economic...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly