You are here

Home > Transport

German watchdog orders recall of Audi A6, A7 diesel models

Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 12:25 AM

audi.jpg
An Audi A6 is displayed at the car maker's booth during a press day ahead of the Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva.
AFP

[FRANKFURT] German motor authority KBA has ordered a recall of Audi A6 and A7 models with 3.0 litre Euro 6 diesel engines after finding illegal emissions software in them, Germany’s Transport Ministry said. 

Some 33,000 vehicles are affected in Germany, and a total 60,000 worldwide, it said on Wednesday. 

Audi, a premium brand of Volkswagen, had already said last month that it had stopped deliveries of A6 and A7 models with a certain type of diesel engine after discovering unspecified problems with emissions software. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Delta drags down airlines after fuel cost spurs cut to forecast

COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years

Honda to start selling Hondajet in Japan next year

Tesla reveals plans to build cars in Shanghai

NUS Enterprise inks MOUs to expand support for Singapore startups

ComfortDelGro sees uptick in bookings

Editor's Choice

BT_20180606_JLBOS_3462085.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore cracks AUM target two years early

BT_20180606_JABIZ6_3462126.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Quarterly survey finds business sentiment at three-year high

BT_20180606_JQGRAB6_3462187.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Startups

Grab launches venture arm to 'transform South-east Asia'

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
4 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
5 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-taxi-6062019.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro sees uptick in bookings

nz-taxi-6062019.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6ue7y6v5mx4ox8ccm57.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Transport

COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years

Jun 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS prices US$750m subordinated notes due 2028 at 4.52%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening