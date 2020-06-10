You are here

Home > Transport

Germany earmarks 500m euros for electric car charging: sources

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 12:23 AM

[BERLIN] The German economy ministry wants to earmark 500 million euros (S$785.3 million) from Berlin's bumper stimulus package to support the roll-out of charging stations for electric cars, two government sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The sum, part of 2.50 billion euros specifically aimed at expanding electric vehicle infrastructure, will be targeted at private users, including households and builders, the sources said.

Berlin aims to install about one million public charging spots by 2030, up from 27,730 currently, a key step in addressing consumers' concerns about the driving range of battery-powered cars, which so far account for just 0.6 per cent of vehicles on German roads.

It also addresses criticism from utility companies, including E.ON, which have called for support to households in addition to incentives for public chargers, which are 40-50 per cent subsidised.

The ministry also suggested spending an extra 1.50 billion euros on supporting domestic battery cell production, which would more than double existing funds for that purpose, the sources said.

SEE ALSO

German exports collapse in April as coronavirus wrecks demand

The remaining 500 million euros of the overall 2.50 billion euros should be earmarked for research and development, the sources added.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Boeing jet deliveries sink to just four in May

Airline industry headed for US$84b loss this year: IATA

Honda halts output at some plants after cyber attack

Emirates lays off pilots, cabin crew, plans thousands more job cuts: sources

EU backs Covid-19 changes to airline CO2 scheme, EU official says

Indonesia eases travel rules in boost for virus-hit airlines

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 10, 2020 12:05 AM
Technology

Huawei's 5G patents means US will pay despite Trump ban

[WASHINGTON] Huawei Technologies owns the most patents on next-generation 5G technology, ensuring the Chinese...

Jun 9, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

IMF hails Hong Kong's status as global financial hub

[TOKYO] Hong Kong's status as a global financial hub is important not only to China but the rest of the world, a...

Jun 9, 2020 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

UK gets near-record £73b demand for new 30-year bond

[LONDON] Britain sold £9 billion (S$15.89 billion) of a new 30-year government bond on Tuesday, part of the...

Jun 9, 2020 11:29 PM
Transport

Boeing jet deliveries sink to just four in May

[BENGALURU] Boeing deliveries worsened even further in May compared to April as the coronavirus pandemic's crushing...

Jun 9, 2020 11:19 PM
Life & Culture

Football: French court rejects appeal on ending Ligue 1 season, suspends relegations

[PARIS] France's highest administrative court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by three clubs to reverse a decision to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.