You are here

Home > Transport

Ghosn demands Nissan-Mitsubishi documents: lawyers

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 6:46 AM

nz_ghosn_110228.jpg
Lawyers for former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn called on Monday for the release of internal Nissan-Mitsubishi documents to determine how and why he was fired before his arrest for financial misconduct.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[THE HAGUE] Lawyers for former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn called on Monday for the release of internal Nissan-Mitsubishi documents to determine how and why he was fired before his arrest for financial misconduct.

The request was made on the first day of hearings before a Dutch court that Ghosn initiated to contest what he says was an illegal dismissal.

After being jailed and then placed under house arrest in Japan, Ghosn jumped bail and fled the country in January, ending up in Lebanon.

The former auto executive is seeking 15 million euros (S$23 million) in compensation from Nissan-Mitsubishi, which along with French partner Renault is controlled by the Dutch-based holding company Renault Nissan BV.

"Naturally Ghosn contests his firing" under Dutch labour laws, his lawyer Roeland de Mol said after the hearing.

SEE ALSO

Nissan completes UK's longest, most complex driverless car trip

Ghosn believes internal Nissan-Mitsubishi documents will shed light on the chain of events that led to their loss of confidence in his leadership and the decision to fire him.

Mr De Mol told AFP that lawyers for the Japanese automakers refused "to make public documents on which they based their criticism" of Ghosn, and added: "That is not how it works, certainly not before a Dutch court."

Lawyers for the Japanese companies will present their arguments on March 26 in the Amsterdam court and will seek to have Ghosn's claim dismissed.

Nissan has told AFP it has already provided a large amount of documentation since the start of the case and accused Ghosn's legal team of "going fishing without knowing exactly what it is looking for".

AFP

Transport

Singapore's aerospace sector set to fly higher despite setback

HPHT slashes Q4 DPU by 41% to 5 HK cents on underlying profit drop

Ghosn used Nissan-Mitsubishi venture to inflate pay

Volvo cars may go public in deal with Geely auto unit

Airlines face growth warning as virus curtails Singapore Airshow

ST Engineering wins new orders for aircraft conversion

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

US indicts four Chinese military 'hackers' for Equifax breach

[WASHINGTON] The US Justice Department on Monday announced indictments of four members of China's People's...

Feb 11, 2020 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

US adds hacktivists, social media manipulators to top intel threats

[WASHINGTON] The US counter-spy agency said on Monday that cyber and surveillance technology advances have...

Feb 11, 2020 07:03 AM
Life & Culture

Pele depressed, reclusive because of poor health: son

[RIO DE JANEIRO] Football legend Pele is experiencing "a kind of depression" and barely leaves home anymore because...

Feb 11, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Harker says Federal Reserve may need to act if coronavirus takes toll on US economy, but not yet

[NEW YORK] Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Monday the US central bank is...

Feb 11, 2020 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

UK warns of post-Brexit controls on EU trade

[LONDON] The British government on Monday warned businesses to prepare for stricter controls on goods coming from...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly