 Global air passenger traffic fell 66% in 2020: Iata, Transport - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Transport

Global air passenger traffic fell 66% in 2020: Iata

This year is expected to a year of recovery, but the emergence of new variants of the virus has clouded the forecast, says trade group representing 290 airlines
Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210205_AIRPORT_4436901.jpg
The 2020 year-end holiday season brought new outbreaks of the virus, and more severe travel curbs were imposed.
PHOTO: AFP

Paris

GLOBAL air passenger traffic plunged by an unprecedented 66 per cent last year on the back of travel restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic, an industry group said Wednesday.

The International Air Transport Association (Iata) also warned that new, more transmissible variants of the coronavirus could hurt prospects for a recovery this year.

Given that travel restrictions have been applied mostly to international travel, domestic passenger traffic fared better, falling by 49 per cent, compared with 76 per cent for foreign passenger traffic.

Travel restrictions imposed during the first wave of the pandemic pushed global passenger traffic down to just 5 per cent of its normal level, with airlines parking planes on runways because no other space was available.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Iata's director-general Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement issued by the industry group: "Last year was a catastrophe. There is no other way to describe it.

"What recovery there was over the northern hemisphere summer season stalled in autumn, and the situation turned dramatically worse over the year-end holiday season, as more severe travel restrictions were imposed in the face of new outbreaks and new strains of Covid-19."

Iata chief economist Brian Pearce told a video news briefing: "Overall, global passenger-kilometers flown were down two-thirds. This is the biggest shock the industry of air travel has ever experienced."

Iata, which represents 290 airlines, did not formally lower its outlook for a pickup in traffic this year, thanks to a global rollout of vaccines. But it warned that the emergence of new variants of the virus has clouded the forecast.

"So we begin 2021, which we still expect to be a year of recovery, from a very low point," Mr Pearce noted.

The association officially expects traffic to increase by 50 per cent from last year's levels, but that would still represent just half the levels of 2019.

Mr de Juniac told the press briefing that the proliferation of restrictions on travel in place since the beginning of 2020 could make even that modest outlook very challenging.

"We are eager to work with governments as partners to understand what the benchmarks and conditions will be for a decision to give people back their freedom of movement," he added.

One relative bright spot last year came from air freight, which declined by a relatively modest 10.6 per cent from the 2019 level, as measured in cargo tonne-kilometers.

That was nonetheless the worst drop since Iata began using the measure in 1990.

As a result, global airlines suffered a combined loss of US$370 billion last year, going by data compiled by the UN aviation agency ICAO. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Business travel faces hit even post-pandemic; ESG is another factor

Toyota positions to take on Tesla in high-tech auto software

UK car sales start year at 51-year low with dealers shut

Rolls-Royce disposal plan banks 150m euros from Bergen Engines sale

Construction for Jurong East integrated transport hub to begin this year

Ford Motor terminates electric vehicle plans with China's Zotye

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 5, 2021 12:07 AM
Government & Economy

US factory orders beat expectations in December

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods rose more than expected in December and business spending on equipment was...

Feb 5, 2021 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

World's biggest wealth fund set to target national oil giants

[OSLO] Norway's US$1.3 trillion wealth fund is set to take a critical look at the stakes it holds in national oil...

Feb 4, 2021 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

Woman who tested positive for Covid-19 reclassified as an imported case: MOH

[SINGAPORE] A 35-year-old long-term visit pass holder reported as an unlinked community case on Wednesday (Feb 3)...

Feb 4, 2021 11:28 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St rises as focus turns to stimulus, corporate earnings

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes rose on Thursday as investors looked to corporate earnings and signs of...

Feb 4, 2021 11:09 PM
Consumer

PayPal's revenue surges in strong finish to blockbuster year

[SAN JOSE] PayPal Holdings said consumers flocked to its service in the final months of the year as they hurried to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US factory orders beat expectations in December

World's biggest wealth fund set to target national oil giants

Woman who tested positive for Covid-19 reclassified as an imported case: MOH

US: Wall St rises as focus turns to stimulus, corporate earnings

PayPal's revenue surges in strong finish to blockbuster year

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for