Global chip crunch unlikely to impact car deliveries here

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
A WORLDWIDE shortage of microchips is unlikely to affect car deliveries in Singapore, even as supply chain fragility forces factories around the world to slow down or shut.
Ford, Nissan, Stellantis (the newly-merged Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group), Toyota and Volkswagen are...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes