GM CEO Barra set to hold White House meetings on Thursday

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 6:43 AM

General Motors chief executive Mary Barra is set to meet with US President Donald Trump and White House officials on Thursday to discuss a variety of issues including trade, ongoing contract talks and revising fuel efficiency standards, three people briefed on the matter said.
Mr Trump is expected to attend part of the meetings but his schedule is in flux because of Hurricane Dorian, the people said. On Friday, Mr Trump again criticized GM on Twitter saying the company "which was once the Giant of Detroit, is now one of the smallest auto manufacturers there."

GM and the White House declined to comment Wednesday on the meetings.

