You are here

Home > Transport

GM Cruise chief stands to earn US$25m in incentives: SEC filing

Thu, Feb 07, 2019 - 9:58 AM

BP_Dan Ammann_070219_27.jpg
Dan Ammann, who stepped down as GM's president and was named chief executive of Cruise at the start of this year, was awarded 16,914 restricted stock units for common shares of Cruise and stock options for 101,485 common shares of Cruise by the unit's board on Monday, GM disclosed in its annual 10K filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DETROIT] The head of General Motors Co's (GM) Cruise self-driving car unit stands to make more than US$25 million over the next decade if the technology subsidiary experiences a change in ownership or is listed publicly, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Dan Ammann, who stepped down as GM's president and was named chief executive of Cruise at the start of this year, was awarded 16,914 restricted stock units for common shares of Cruise and stock options for 101,485 common shares of Cruise by the unit's board on Monday, GM disclosed in its annual 10K filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Each restricted stock unit carries a value of US$1,515, while the stock options only have value above the US$1,515 strike price, according to the SEC filing.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

BP_SGD_070219_1.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

BP_MAS_070219_2.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

Most Read

1 Singapore police looking into reports of alleged financial irregularities at digital payments firm Wirecard
2 Popiah King's son Ben Goi dies of a heart attack in KL
3 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
4 Popiah king's son Ben Goi dies
5 Former SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek to join UBS global wealth management

Must Read

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

BP_SGD_070219_1.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

BP_MAS_070219_2.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

Feb 7, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Procurri, Charisma Energy, Acesian Partners, Sino Grandness

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening