You are here

Home > Transport

GM explores market for electric 'flying cars'

Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 12:19 AM

[DETROIT] General Motors is exploring options in the aerial taxi market, including whether to build the vehicles known colloquially as "flying cars," as part of a push by the US automaker to look for growth in related transportation markets, two people familiar with the matter said.

Chief executive Mary Barra on Monday briefly made her first reference ever to Detroit-based GM's interest in the air taxi market, saying that it fit with development of electric vehicles (EVs) and its Ultium advanced electric battery.

"We believe strongly in our EV future and not just for vehicles," she said at an RBC conference. "The strength and flexibility of our Ultium battery system opens doors" for many uses, she added, "including aerial mobility." Air taxis are vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft that use electric motors instead of jet engines. Designed to avoid the need for long runways, they have rotating wings and, in some cases, rotors in place of propellers.

Electric air taxis are likely to fly low-level routes, relieving traffic congestion on roads. But they could add to air traffic congestion as they become more popular.

GM spokesman Stuart Fowle declined to elaborate. "It's an area we're really excited about and looking at." Corporate and private investors have poured at least US$2.3 billion into more than 100 aerial vehicle startups, including drones and electric air taxis, but the technology still faces significant roadblocks to commercialisation and profitability, according to investor website PitchBook.

SEE ALSO

Chinese automakers announce targets to raise hydrogen vehicle sales

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

GM is weighing all options - whether to build, supply or partner - as it decides whether to join such automakers as Hyundai, Toyota, Daimler, Volkswagen and Geely e in the still-developing market, said the sources, who asked not to be identified. GM could make an announcement early next year.REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

EU parliament votes to make ships pay for their pollution

Half of SIA's over 400 trainee pilots and cabin crew let go, the rest will leave after completing training

Airbus offers exit bonus in bid to spur buyouts in France

Former Nissan executive Kelly's trial begins in Tokyo without Ghosn

ComfortDelGro launches app for learners at driving centre

Qantas considers shifting HQ from Sydney in new cost-cutting drive

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 16, 2020 12:15 AM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan cuts outlook for net interest income on lower rates

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan expects about US$55 billion in net interest income for full-year 2020, down from an earlier...

Sep 16, 2020 12:03 AM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing production rises in August, but momentum slowing

[WASHINGTON] US factory production increased for a fourth straight month in August, but the recovery is showing...

Sep 15, 2020 11:56 PM
Government & Economy

Another fire in Beirut unnerves shattered residents

[BEIRUT] A fire erupted in a landmark building in Beirut's commercial district on Tuesday, the second blaze this...

Sep 15, 2020 11:30 PM
Government & Economy

US violated trade rules with tariffs on China, WTO says

[GENEVA] The World Trade Organization undercut the main justification for President Donald Trump's trade war...

Sep 15, 2020 11:24 PM
Banking & Finance

Jamie Dimon sees long-term damage if people don't get back to work

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan Chase chief executive officer, who's been going into the bank's offices since June, said he...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Carousell to surpass US$900m valuation with Naver deal

Retrenchments commence at SIA; airline and pilots union still in talks

UBS chairman explores merger with Credit Suisse

Half of SIA's over 400 trainee pilots and cabin crew let go, the rest will leave after completing training

SIA axes flights to Canberra, Dusseldorf, Stockholm and Wellington for good

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.