GM recalls 368,000 larger duty trucks for fire risks

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 11:00 PM

General Motors Co said Friday it is recalling 368,000 medium- and heavy-duty diesel trucks equipped with engine-block heaters for fire risks after 19 reports of fires.
[WASHINGTON] General Motors Co said Friday it is recalling 368,000 medium- and heavy-duty diesel trucks equipped with engine-block heaters for fire risks after 19 reports of fires.

The recall covers some 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 4500, 5500 and 6500 trucks, 2017-2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 trucks equipped with Duramax 6.6-litre diesel engines and an optional engine-block heater, including 324,000 US vehicles. The engine block heater cord or the terminals may short circuit and fail, GM said.

There are no reports of injuries, accidents or fatalities tied to the recall, GM spokesman Dan Flores said.

GM said the remedy for the issue was still under development, and told dealers on April 25 the company was working with the supplier "to obtain the required parts as quickly as possible."

GM's internal investigation began after a company engineer submitted a report in December to the company's "Speak up for Safety" programme after inspecting an engine-block heater recovered from a warranty return.

GM stopped building trucks with the optional combination late last month.

