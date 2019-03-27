Gojek to roll out dedicated benefits programme for its Singapore drivers

L-R: DBS Managing Director Anthony Seow; Esso marketing manager Yap Peng Ann; Gojek Global's head of transport Raditya Wibowo; Gojek Singapore's general manager Lien Choong Luen; Doctor Anywhere chief app officer Kevin Kok; and Gigacover co-founder CX Chua at the official launch of Gojek's driver-partner benefits programme

RIDE-HAILING company Gojek will be piloting for its drivers in Singapore, a dedicated benefits programme which will be rolled out to selected drivers on April 1, 2019, and to all eligible drivers from June.

Benefits offered by the programme GoalBetter include fuel rebates, prolonged medical leave insurance and medical consultation services. More flexibility will also be given in the form of unlimited real-time withdrawals of their earnings from their Gojek wallets, with no minimum requirement, the company said on Wednesday.

Other Gojek initiatives include more refined policies and user support, such as its recently updated lost and found policy, and better experiences through GoBlazers, a driver community and innovation programme to pilot new ride-hailing products.

The programme will be supported through partnerships with third-party service providers. For fuel rebates, Gojek is partnering Esso and DBS respectively to provide drivers fuel rebates of up to 32.4 per cent in Singapore.

All Gojek drivers can enjoy an upfront 20 per cent discount on petrol at Esso stations. Active drivers will enjoy additional rebates of up to 12.4 per cent, and those who use their DBS or POSB debit cards to pay for petrol at Esso will enjoy an additional weekly rebate of S$7.50 after spending at least S$180 nett in a week.

For prolonged medical leave insurance, Gojek is partnering Singapore-based insurance company Gigacover to offer all drivers standard earnings protection coverage of S$80 per day. Drivers pay Gigacover a single, subsidised monthly rate ranging from S$22.40 to S$130.80, depending on their age. This will cover medical leave of up to 21 days and hospitalisation leave of up to 84 days. Top active drivers in the gold and platinum tiers will enjoy free coverage for the whole quarter, paid for by Gojek.

Gojek’s partnership with Doctor Anywhere - an on-demand video consultation platform that connects users to certified doctors, will provide all active drivers access to online and physical medical consultation services.

Along with fully-paid for corporate access to Doctor Anywhere’s platform by Gojek, drivers will also enjoy a partner rate for each medical consultation. Top active drivers in the platinum tier will also receive additional medical benefits fully subsidised by Gojek.

Gojek drivers will receive a GoalBetter kit with information on accessing the programme during the first half of April.

Lien Choong Luen, Gojek Singapore's general manager, said: “Whatever our driver-partners’ reasons are, we are committed to supporting them in achieving their goals. This means providing earnings stability, a fantastic work environment, and unwavering support to help them get closer to their goals every day, with every ride.”

Raditya Wibowo, Gojek’s global head of transport, said: “GoalBetter complements the Swadaya programme we have in Indonesia, with both programmes seeing us partner with companies that have a common vision to enhance the well-being of our driver-partners, such as through insurance or financial planning.”