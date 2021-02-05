Goldbell Group confirms BlueSG acquisition; deal valued at more than S$25m

Get our introductory offer at only
VEHICLE leasing and distribution firm Goldbell Group confirmed on Friday that it is proposing to acquire electric car-sharing player BlueSG, with the deal to be completed by August this year.
In an exclusive interview, Goldbell chief executive Arthur Chua told The Business Times that the...
