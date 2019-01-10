You are here

Home > Transport

Grab adds 200 Hyundai Kona electric cars to fleet

Thu, Jan 10, 2019 - 1:05 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

doc73kl50cy0v9jvk2ratu_doc73klkunt33kd6upodlw.jpg
Mr Kau Yi Ming, head of GrabRentals Singapore, with the Hyundai Kona electric car
Grab

RIDE-hailing service Grab has bought 200 Hyundai Kona electric cars, making it one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) fleet owners in Singapore. 

The first batch of 20 EVs has been rented out to Grab drivers and will hit the roads by Friday. The remainder will be progressively deployed by year-end.

Grab’s private-hire car drivers will enjoy a preferential discount of up to 30 per cent at SP Group’s EV charging stations, said Kau Yi Ming, head GrabRentals Singapore, during a media briefing on Thursday.

Grab will charge drivers S$80 a day in rental for the Hyundai Kona, which Mr Kau said is “comparable” to rental charges for “mainstream, mass-market” cars.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Grab drivers who switch from hybrid cars can save 40 per cent in fuel costs, he estimated. Those switching from petrol cars can save 70 per cent.

Taking other incentives from Grab into consideration, drivers could see their daily incomes rise by up to 25 per cent, he added.

Grab’s move into EVs is part of a collaboration with SP Group, first announced in August. On Wednesday, SP announced that it had rolled out 38 EV charging points islandwide, half of which are high-powered 50kW direct current (DC) chargers that can charge a typical electric car in just 30 minutes.

The remaining are 43kW alternating current (AC) charging points.

The Hyundai Kona charges to 80 per cent in 30 minutes with the high-powered DC charging point, said Mr Kau. The car has a driving range of 482 km.

“Drivers clock about 200 km to 300 km in a day. With this charging capacity, there is no more range anxiety that drivers need to face,” he said.

But it takes about seven to nine hours to fully charge the Hyundai Kona with the AC charging point, he added.

“It is not the right kind of charging mechanism for our drivers. SP has a mandate to serve the larger public as well. (Grab) drivers can choose to use these charging points… but I think the fast charging is still the most appropriate,” Mr Kau said.

SP will introduce 1,000 charging stations by 2020, out of which 250 will be high-powered DC ones.

The greater availability of high-powered charging points makes it ideal for Grab to build up its EV fleet now, said Mr Kau.

However, the DC charging points are also more expensive. SP has set the rates for members of the public (excluding GST) at 44.19 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) for the DC points, and 38.68 cents per kWh for the AC ones.

The total cost of charging a car varies for each model, said a spokesman for SP. 

From next month, Grab will introduce an achievement-based rewards system that lets drivers earn up to S$100 a month by charging at different locations.

Thus far, “hundreds” of Grab drivers have experienced interest in renting the EVs, said Mr Kau. Grab has been running workshops for them to learn about the EVs, and will continue to do so.

Similar to its collaboration with Grab, SP partnered with electric taxi operator HDT in October to support its vehicle-charging needs for the next ten years. HDT plans to scale up its fleet of EVs to 800 by 2022.

SP plans to work with more fleet operators moving forward, the spokesman said. 

Transport

Prosecutors set to indict Nissan's Ghosn again on Friday: source

Detroit auto show tries to reclaim past glory

Scoot starts sale of Singapore-Laos flights from S$88 for one-way ticket

Airbus loses to Boeing in annual jet order race

Gojek's ride-hailing app available to all consumers in Singapore

Toyota recalls 1.7m more cars over Takata airbag defects

Editor's Choice

SL_palm_100119_4.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Stocks

Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

BT_20190110_YOASCOTT10__3664403.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

SL_forum_100119_15.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Re-employment model remains relevant; retirement age should stay at 62: panel

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 Recession likely in next 2 years
4 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
5 Cheong Sim Lam buys Ascott Raffles Place Singapore for S$353.3 million
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_Gojek_100119_18.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Transport

Gojek's ride-hailing app available to all consumers in Singapore

bp_singtel_100119_12.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power

BT_20190110_YOASCOTT10__3664403.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

SL_singhealth_100119_3.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

SingHealth data breach probe reveals 'blanket' of basic failings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening