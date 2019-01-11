Grab, ComfortDelGro buying Hyundai EVs as charging network grows

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Singapore transport scene is abuzz with taxi and private-hire car operators investing more in Electric Vehicles (EVs), while carmakers respond to the growing interest.
Ride hailing service Grab has added 200 Hyundai Kona electric cars to its fleet, making it one of
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg