HDT pulls plug on electric-taxi business in Singapore on 'debilitating' Covid-19 hit

It will focus on developing car-hailing, electric-bus services, electric-truck sales, as well as the leasing of EVs
Sat, Nov 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

BT_20201128_FLTAXI28_4346052.jpg
Under HDT Singapore Taxi's full-time employment model, drivers have been receiving a base pay with benefits such as sick leave and CPF contributions, in contrast to other companies that rent out taxis to cabbies who keep all the fares they earn.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

HDT Singapore Holding, whose electric taxis had plied the city-state's roads for two years, is powering down the business for good and instead focusing on other green transportation solutions.

This was because the company has suffered a "prolonged, debilitating impact" as...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for