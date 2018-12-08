Homegrown SC Auto launches first made-in-Singapore bus to meet demand for coaches

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
HOMEGROWN bus designer and manufacturer SC Auto has launched the SC Neustar, a bus designed and built in Singapore from scratch.
The bus cost S$6 million to develop, and is the culmination of the company's S$60 million investment into its development and manufacturing
