Hong Kong flight disruptions to increase: airport strike update
[HONG KONG] Disruptions to flights in and out of Hong Kong are set to worsen on Monday after protesters coordinated strikes to bring the city to a standstill.
After dozens of morning cancellations, airport authorities said they'll start rescheduling flights at 12 p.m. local time and reduce arrivals and departures. Demonstrators targeted key transport links and the airport's high-speed rail service was suspended because of obstructions on trains and platforms.
At a press briefing on Monday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam condemned protesters for pushing Hong Kong to the verge of a "very dangerous situation." Here's what we know so far:
Air China
At least 10 flights to and from Hong Kong scrapped, including Beijing and Chongqing connections
Airline cites ‘Route reason' for cancellations
Cathay Pacific
More than 70 flights leaving Hong Kong, mostly to destinations across Asia, canceled
One Paris flight among those scrapped
More than 60 incoming services, many of them from China, also canceled
Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon, which operates some Cathay Pacific flights, "strongly recommend customers postpone non-essential travel"
Pilot and flight-crew unions take part in the strike
Hong Kong Airlines
Thirty flights in and out of Hong Kong canceled
Scrapped services include flights to Shanghai and Beijing and some from Tokyo and Taipei
HK Express
Three scheduled services and one chartered flight canceled
Airline temporarily closes downtown check-in counters
Related Developments
Airport expected to restrict flights to just one runway (from two), according to the South China Morning Post
Hong Kong Airport told passengers to head to the airport only if their flights and seats have been confirmed
Disruptions focused on Hong Kong-based airlines, according to the airport's arrivals and departures board.
