You are here

Home > Transport

Hyundai, Gwangju city eye deal on low-cost carmaking joint venture

Move faces stiff opposition from labour unions who fear it will lead to job losses and lower wages
Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181206_HYUNDAI_3635996.jpg
The joint venture will help Hyundai to produce mini-SUVs at lower cost and cut reliance on its unionised workers who have resorted to strikes almost every year to raise wages.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Seoul

SOUTH Korea's Hyundai Motor and a local government partner are aiming to sign a final deal this week on a low-cost carmaking joint venture despite stiff opposition from labour unions who fear that the move would cause job losses and cut wages.

In a first such move for South Korea's biggest carmaker, Hyundai and the south-western city of Gwangju agreed on Tuesday on a preliminary deal to jointly build a new factory which will have an annual capacity of 100,000 mini-SUVs starting in 2021.

The move would help Hyundai produce the model at lower cost and cut reliance on its unionised workers who have resorted to strikes almost every year to raise wages.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It would also better align the carmaker with the government of President Moon Jae In, which is struggling to keep manufacturing jobs from moving overseas amid US President Donald Trump's threats to impose hefty tariffs on vehicle imports.

Gwangju is home to Hyundai affiliate Kia Motors' factories and the political stronghold of the liberal Moon government, which has made job creation its top election pledge.

Hyundai is expected to invest 53 billion won (S$65 million) for a 19 per cent stake in the joint venture, while Gwangju will spend 59 billion won for a 21 per cent stake. The rest - 167 billion won - will be provided by suppliers and the local economy.

The preliminary agreement includes an annual wage of 35 million won, a city official said. The annual wage is less than half the average 92 million won wage for existing Hyundai workers.

Hyundai declined to comment.

The plan, which the city government said will create 12,000 jobs, has already met with disapproval from Hyundai and Kia's labour unions.

Hyundai's over 50,000-member union on Tuesday warned of a full strike, fearing that the move may put pressure on wages and potentially take away production and jobs from the company's existing plants in Ulsan and other cities.

Union members wearing red headbands rallied at Hyundai's factories in the south-eastern city of Ulsan with banners reading "South Korea's car industry will go bankrupt". The project will lead to "bad jobs which bring down workers' wages by half", Ha Bu Young, Hyundai Motor's Korean union chief, said on Wednesday.

The labour union said that an additional plant will exacerbate excess production capacity at the carmaker, which is struggling with sluggish exports to the United States and other countries and posted a plunge in quarterly net profit.

Hyundai's South Korean production fell to 1.65 million vehicles last year, the lowest level since 2009, according to data from South Korea's car association.

"We are concerned that the joint venture will expand production beyond the mini-SUVs and take a toll on our production and jobs," a Hyundai worker in Ulsan city, home to the world's biggest carmaking complex, told Reuters.

Kia's union also called for a withdrawal of the plan, which will add pressure to the niche, shrinking mini-vehicle segment, in which it holds a 69 per cent share.

Gwangju's mayor Lee Yong Sup said that the "job project" will provide a "breakthrough" to the Korean economy that is struggling with the "crisis of the manufacturing sector" as big companies shift jobs overseas from the high-cost country, leading to a sharp fall in employment.

The Gwangju city was scheduled to meet on Wednesday with officials from labour and business groups to gain approval for the preliminary deal. Should the contract get a green light, the city is expected to hold a signing ceremony with Hyundai on Thursday. REUTERS

Transport

Singapore poised to reap the benefits of mobility

Daimler floats plan to increase stake in China venture: sources

Face scans replace paper boarding passes at Atlanta airport

'Betrayed' Lion Air preparing documents to cancel Boeing orders

Weak consumer sentiment causes COEs to end mostly lower

Shipping Giant Maersk aims for zero net carbon emissions by 2050

Editor's Choice

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

golden.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

JK_acromec1.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Acromec joint venture to power new energy plant with chicken waste

Most Read

1 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
2 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
3 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
4 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
5 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3

Must Read

BT_20181206_ABINNO_3636178.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore sprouts innovation centres

Dec 6, 2018
SME

SMEs expect lower turnover in 2018; sentiment weighed down by trade war: survey

Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

Builders venture abroad for new income streams, to diversify

Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cybersecurity industry sees large salary increases amid talent crunch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening