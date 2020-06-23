You are here

Home > Transport

Hyundai Motor, LG Chem considering EV battery joint venture in Indonesia: source

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 1:56 PM

AB_hyundai_230620.jpg
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group and LG Chem are considering establishing an electric vehicle (EV) battery cell manufacturing joint venture in Indonesia, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group and LG Chem are considering establishing an electric vehicle (EV) battery cell manufacturing joint venture in Indonesia, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The size of investment or capacity have not been decided, said the person, declining to be identified as discussions are private.

Global automakers are moving to secure electric-vehicle batteries in anticipation of a rise in EV sales due to government subsidies and quotas worldwide seeking to cut carbon emissions.

In recent years, battery maker LG Chem has set up separate ventures with both General Motors and Geely Automobile.

LG Group chairman Koo Kwang-mo met Hyundai Motor Group executive vice-chairman Euisun Chung on Monday to discuss cooperation in EV batteries, including future battery technology.

SEE ALSO

UK carmakers seek state support with pandemic threatening jobs

LG Chem and Hyundai Motor Group confirmed the meeting but said nothing has been decided concerning a potential venture.

"Hyundai Motor Group is collaborating with LG Chem on various projects. However, no concrete discussion has been made on a battery joint venture in Indonesia," Hyundai said in a statement to Reuters.

A battery cell joint venture would be the first for Hyundai, widely viewed as a relative latecomer to the EV market. The company is trying to challenge the dominance of Toyota in Indonesia with its upcoming car factory there.

"Indonesia is committed to promoting the EV industry, but it is not yet ready in terms of charging infrastructure and consumers’ purchasing power. A battery joint venture is likely to be a mid- or longer-term plan," analyst Lee Jae-il at Eugene Investment & Securities, said.

The head of Indonesia's investment board (BKPM) and a spokesperson to Indonesia’s Coordinating Ministry of Maritime and Investment Affairs have not responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 23, 2020 02:48 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore, other stakeholders reaffirm plans to sign mega-trade deal this year

SINGAPORE and other stakeholders have reiterated that they plan to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic...

Jun 23, 2020 02:46 PM
Transport

Scores of Volkswagen's Mexico staff test positive for coronavirus

[MEXICO CITY], June 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG's Mexican unit on Monday said about 2 per cent of its workers...

Jun 23, 2020 02:43 PM
Government & Economy

Chinese firm gets approval to begin human testing for potential coronavirus vaccine

[BEIJING] China has approved a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products' unit...

Jun 23, 2020 02:40 PM
Transport

UK carmakers seek state support with pandemic threatening jobs

[LONDON] A UK trade group for automakers is calling for the government to support the industry's efforts to recover...

Jun 23, 2020 02:36 PM
Technology

China's cyber watchdog punishes live-streaming sites for 'low taste'

[HONG KONG] China's cyber watchdog has penalised several of the country's leading live-streaming and video platforms...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.