You are here

Home > Transport

Hyundai replaces China head amid weak recovery

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Seoul

SOUTH Korea's Hyundai Motor Co on Wednesday said it has replaced the head of its operation in China after less than one year, to accelerate recovery in its biggest market.

The carmaker is recovering only slowly from the impact of a diplomatic row between the Seoul and Beijing governments, while a dearth of sport utility vehicles hit its sales hard last year.

Hyundai named Yoon Mong Hyun, head of its Turkey operations, as president of its Chinese joint venture with BAIC Motor Corp Ltd. The venture's current head, Tao Hung Tan, who only started the role in September, will support the Chinese business from the carmaker's Seoul headquarters, the company said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Affiliate Kia Motors Corp also named Jin Byung Jin as head of its Chinese joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd.

"These appointments are to reinforce our competitiveness, which has been showing signs of recovery in the Chinese auto market," the companies said in a joint statement.

Hyundai's Chinese retail sales climbed 4 per cent while Kia's rose 1.3 per cent in January-June compared with the same period a year earlier. REUTERS

Transport

Ryanair cabin crew strike grounds flights across Europe

Deutsche Post's Streetscooter electric car shows up car sector giants

Former Fiat Chrysler CEO Marchionne dies at 66

ComfortDelGro to acquire private bus chartering assets of Ric-Tat Travel & Coach Services for S$6.45m

EU carmakers 'inflating' emissions to skew carbon targets

Boeing's US$418m tanker writedown rattles investors

Editor's Choice

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
5 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

BT_20180726_VIESS_3512434.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Ong Ye Kung lists 4 sources of tension facing education

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening